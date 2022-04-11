Clarence “Soup” Shear, age 88, of Marlinton, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at Carillion Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia.
Graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Edray Cemetery with Pastor David McCall officiating.
Clarence “Soup” Shear, age 88, of Marlinton, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at Carillion Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia.
Graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Edray Cemetery with Pastor David McCall officiating.
Leave a Reply