David Gainer

David Andrew Gainer, age 24, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 29, 2020.

David was born on October 30, 1995 in Elkins.

He was a star athlete for Meadow Bridge High School, excelling at football, basketball, wrestling and baseball. David loved country music, hunting, fishing and riding his 4-wheeler. Some of his favorite times were spent with his family.

Every year he looked forward to the Burr family reunion. He shared a birthday with his sister in Kentucky, and they would have a shared cake every year and blow out the candles together.

New Year’s Eve was another holiday tradition that he enjoyed with family, celebrating at a Japanese Steakhouse every year.

David was preceded in death by his grandmother, Paula Troutman; grandfather, David N. Gainer; great-grandparents, Crystal (Dewey) Burr, and Della (Paul) Layman.

He will be deeply missed by his loving mother, Kimberly (Chris) Lafever; father, Eric Gainer; siblings, Dakota Gainer, Tyler (Jaclyn) Te Velde, Bré Li (Tanner) Cornwell, and Cade Lafever; grandparents, Minnie Jean Burr and David (Joanne) Hall; Jacque (John) Lafever, fiancée, Kristina Maranville; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. We cannot forget his favorite dogs, Bailey, Duke, Thor and Blue.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Smathers Funeral Chapel, 675 Main Street, Rainelle, WV 25962.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Columbus Humane, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Court, Hilliard, Ohio 43026.

Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Northwest Chapel.