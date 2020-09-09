Preserving Pocahontas

Ruth Blackhurst, the teacher at Spruce School, is seated on the Western Maryland Railroad Bridge in the lumber town of Spruce on Cheat Mountain, above Cass, W.Va. She was 19 years old when this picture was taken. Ms. Blackhurst taught grades one through eight. The Spruce School closed in 1950. (Courtesy of Rebecca Sheets O’Brien; ID: PHP001302)

