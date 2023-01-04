Daniel Noah Lewis, 64, of Davidson County, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his home.

Born September 20, 1958, in Greenbrier County, he was a son of Harold Lewis and Anna Rudd Keene. He was raised by Anna Keene and the late LC Keene.

For most of his life, he worked as a machinist for CPM Wolverine Proctor. He was proud to have roots in West Virginia and enjoyed watching the Colts play football.

He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Lewis, of Denton, North Carolina; grandson, Johnathon Coble; granddaughter, Hailey Coble; great-grandchildren, Rylee and Raelynn Coble; and former wife, Drema McCarty, who always remained special to him.