COVID-19 Update

The DHHS website’s seven-day trend for Pocahontas County shows just one active case reported each day of the past week.

Governor Jim Justice has announced that the Mask Mandate will be lifted June 20.

Everyone, including young people, is encouraged to get the vaccine.

The Pocahontas County Health Department will have a vaccine clinic Thursday, May 20, at the Community Wellness Center in Marlinton. This will be a “second dose” clinic. Register online at vacci natewv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

The health department will also administer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine Friday, May 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cass Scenic Railroad and from 1 to 3 p.m. at Watoga State Park. This is a one-shot vaccine, and is being distributed as a courtesy to visitors to the area.