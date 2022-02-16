[caption id="attachment_85472" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/02\/Frakers.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="398" class="size-full wp-image-85472" \/> The Pocahontas County High School FFA\u2008Chapter received a generous donation last Tuesday from Tom and Dotsy Fraker, who fell in love with the county decades ago when they vacationed here. FFA\u2008officers joined in for a photo op. From left: Sara Stull, Hannah Burks, Logan Wimer, Dotsy Fraker, Tom Fraker, Lilly Stephens, Traves Lewis, Makayla Ervine and Jessica Arbogast. S. Stewart photo[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSuzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nLast December, the Pocahontas County High School FFA Chapter welcomed two special guests \u2013 Tom and Dotsy Fraker \u2013 to take a tour of the agriculture education facilities and learn more about the FFA program.\r\n\r\nThe Frakers, of Arlington, Virginia, were drawn to the FFA program after reading an article in The Pocahontas Times about PCHS alums Noah Barkley and Ben Davis receiving their FFA State Degrees. They were impressed by the story and wanted to learn more about the program.\r\n\r\nThe reason the Frakers became interested in the FFA program is because they wanted to find a way to give back to the county they love so much.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cI knew about FFA,\u201d Tom said. \u201cI\u2019m not sure my wife did. There was a chapter in my high school \u2013\u00a0Magnolia High School in Wetzel County. I knew about FFA, especially the blue jackets. I was not a member, but I like the organization and because we really enjoy Pocahontas County and have developed a long-term attachment to it, we started thinking a few years ago that we\u2019d like to give back to the county somehow and how could we do that.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe just had that in mind and mulled it over for a couple of years,\u201d he continued. \u201cWe saw this article, and that really got us thinking that the way to follow through on this thought that we wanted to give back somehow to this county was to support the FFA.\u201d\r\n\r\nAfter reaching out to agriculture education teacher Erwin Berry, who has since retired, the Frakers knew they selected the right organization to receive their $10,000 donation.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cWe wanted to do something that acknowledges the primarily rural character of the county,\u201d Tom said. \u201cWe wanted to do something for young people that would, hopefully, facilitate their careers here, building their lives here, raising families. We didn\u2019t want to do something that would transform Pocahontas County. We wanted to help out in a way that was just consistent with the way the county is now.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe hope FFA will reach out to kids on smaller farms or kids who don\u2019t even live on farms and get them involved in FFA,\u201d he continued. \u201cAnd somehow, if we could, through our gift to the FFA, encourage that to happen, that would be good.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe donation made by the Frakers was added to the FFA Chapter\u2019s account with the Greenbrier Community Foundation, which will allow the organization to provide scholarships to students.\r\n\r\nThe Frakers began visiting Pocahontas County with their children for annual ski trips to Snowshoe Mountain Resort. It wasn\u2019t long before they realized they wanted a piece of the county to call their own.\r\n\r\n\u201cI think,\u201d Tom said, \u201cwe started coming here to Snowshoe in the mid-nineties with our kids and\u2026\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cWe wanted a permanent place to stay,\u201d Dotsy interjected.\r\n\r\n\u201cSo we built a vacation home here in 2004,\u201d Tom said. \u201cIt\u2019s been quite a while and we\u2019ve come to Pocahontas County a lot. It\u2019s not just for skiing now. We come all year round. We really enjoy the county.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe Frakers love to experience the outdoors and were drawn to the rural beauty of the area.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe do a lot of hiking on the trails in Monongahela National Forest,\u201d Tom said. \u201cWe bike on the Greenbrier River Trail and walk on it with our dog. We love ramp season. We found a great place to dig ramps in the Laurel Fork Wilderness area and my job is to clean them. That\u2019s a tough job.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cI get to cook them,\u201d Dotsy added.\r\n\r\nDuring their latest trip to PCHS, the Frakers met with the FFA Chapter officers and discussed competitions and what drew the students to the club. They were joined by agriculture education teacher Andy Friel and Berry, who is still a large part of the club although he has retired.\r\n
