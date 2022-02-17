James "Jim" Sherman Burks, age 79, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital.\r\n\r\nVisitation and funeral service will take place at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye Sunday, February 20.\r\n\r\nVisitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. with a celebration of Jim\u2019s life at 2 p.m.\r\n\r\nPer his request, his ashes will be scattered over his farm, Windy Hill Quarter Horses, at a later date\r\n\r\nDue to COVID, the family requests masks be worn at the visitation and service.\r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jim\u2019s honor be made to the Pocahontas County 4-H Leaders Association, 900 East 10<sup>th<\/sup> Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954, or the Pocahontas County Saddle Club, 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV, 24954.\r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be shared at Lantzfuneralhome.com
