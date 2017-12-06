Laura Dean Bennett

Contributing Writer

The Pocahontas County Commission made a historic decision during its morning session Tuesday.

After four years, three attempts and the completion of a lengthy legal process, Snowshoe is now officially a Resort Area District.

Snowshoe residents in favor of the RAD were present to observe the commission as it carefully reviewed all the pertinent documents.

Commissioners unanimously approved the final order creating the “Snowshoe Community Resort District,” within Pocahontas County, effective December 5, 2017.

Certified copies of the order will be available in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s office.

In other business, the commission awarded the contract for upgrading the Pocahontas County 911 microwave communication system to Lauttamus Communications and Security, of Weirton, contingent upon a signature on the contract by a principal of the company.

Lauttamus was one of three companies bidding for the contract.

Their detailed bid met all the specifications for the contract and attendant state requirements for the job, pricing the completed project at $124,591.10.

Costs for this project will be offset by a $100,000 state grant for upgrading local emergency communications.

Commissioners approved the bylaws drafted by the newly established Pocahontas County Fire Board, with assistance from county counsel Bob Martin.

Approval of the proposed Standards for Operation by the Pocahontas County Fire Association was tabled and will be considered at a future meeting.

Commissioners signed a letter of verification of hotel/motel tax for a line of credit application for 2017-2018 for Pocahontas County Parks and Recreation. This line of credit could be used should hotel/ motel tax revenue fall short of budgeted projections.

The commission also approved the appointment of Ken Gaitor to the Parks and Recreation board to fill the unexpired three year term ending June 30, 2018.

Speaking via conference call, Martin, referring to recent revelations on the subject, commended the com- mission on having adopted a “zero tolerance” sexual harassment policy in 2015.

The commission, at that time, instituted ongoing mandatory training regarding the policy for all county employees.

The next county commission meeting will be held on December 19 at 5:30 p.m.