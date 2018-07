Clara Pauline “Polly” Cain, age 86, of Marlinton, died Thursday, July 5, 2018 at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

The family will receive friends Saturday, July 28, from 1 to 2 p.m. at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor David Merryman officiating.