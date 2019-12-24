According to Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk Connie Carr, the following cases were heard December 18 before the Honorable Judge Jennifer P. Dent:

Burt W. Harmon, Jr., 22, of Cowen, tendered a written agreement to the court wherein he pleaded guilty to the lesser misdemeanor charge of attempted petit larceny. He was sentenced to six months in the regional jail with 152 days’ credit for time served. Harmon was remanded to custody.

Plea negotiations are ongoing in the case the State vs Travis Rider, 33, of Marlinton. Defense counsel asked that a change of plea hearing be set for the latter part of February. Rider was indicted on one count, grand larceny.

Carl Lee Kidd, 38, of Arbovale, admitted to violating his probation, and waived his right to a preliminary and evidentiary hearing in the matter. The court revoked his probation, and sentenced him to a 60-day sanction in the regional jail. Kidd will remain on probation after the sanction for the length of the original sentence.

A hearing on a petition to revoke probation was held in the case the State vs Michael A. Stewart, 39, of Buckeye. The court found probable cause that Stewart had violated one or more terms of his probation. The matter is set for an evidentiary hearing January 2, 2020.

A competency hearing was held in the case the State vs Rodney Swearingen, 38, of Hillsboro, wherein the court determined that the defendant is able to assist counsel and is competent to stand trial. Swearingen was charged in Magistrate Court with domestic battery, third offense.

The court rescinded the capias for Brandon Waddell, 33, of Durbin, and will allow him to only be released to home incarceration with the conditions that he have an approved home and address. Waddell was remanded to custody.

In arraignment hearings:

Zane C. Burdette, 34, of Marlinton, pleaded not guilty to one count, delivery of a Schedule II controlled non-narcotic substance; and one count, conspiracy to commit a felony. A cash/surety bond was set at $1,000.

Robert R. Hall, Jr., 63, of Hillsboro, pleaded not guilty to one count, delivery of a Schedule II controlled non-narcotic substance; and one count, conspiracy to commit a felony. Pre-trial conference is set for January 30, 2020. Bond, cash/surety, was set at $1,500.

Matthew D. Walton, 41, of Hillsboro, pleaded not guilty to two counts, forgery; and two counts, uttering. Personal recognizance bond was set at $500 with the condition that Walton have no direct nor indirect contact with the victim in this matter. He was remanded to custody.

Steven T. Goode, 49, of Slaty Fork, pleaded not guilty to two counts, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, and one count, domestic assault. Defense counsel asked that bond be reduced from $15,000 to $7,500. The state objected to lowering the bond due to the nature of the charges. The court did not reduce bond, and granted the state’s motion that Goode have no direct nor indirect contact with the victims. Goode was remanded to custody.

The following cases were heard December 20 before the Honorable Judge Robert E. Richardson:

John T. Greathouse, 38, of Bartow, was granted one-year parole under the supervision of the probation department. He is to pay court costs during the parole period.

Defense counsel asked for a continuance in the case the State vs Dalton Cain, 19, of Marlinton, as the matter is being referred to drug court. A motions/change of plea is set for January 29, 2020.

The clerk is instructed to pull 35 jurors for a trial set for January 16, 2020 in the case the State vs Charles R. Calhoun, 34, of Marlinton.

In arraignment hearings:

Christina D. Green, 32, of Marlinton, pleaded not guilty to two counts, delivery of a Schedule II controlled non-narcotic substance; and one count, delivery of a Schedule III controlled narcotic substance. Personal recognizance bond was set at $7,500 with the condition of home incarceration.

Jamie Lee Green, 34, of Marlinton, pleaded not guilty to two counts, delivery of a Schedule II controlled non-narcotic substance. Personal recognizance bond was set at $7,500 with the condition of home confinement.

Jeremy D. Moore, 49, of Slaty Fork, pleaded not guilty to one count, burglary; and one count, petit larceny. Moore remains on current bond.

Jonathan C. Shearer, 31, of Marlinton, pleaded not guilty to one count, failure to appear. A blanket bond, with an earlier charge, was set at $5,000 with the condition of home confinement.