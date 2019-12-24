Laura Dean Bennett

Staff Writer

The Family Resource Network took delivery of $1,000 worth of toys last Tuesday for its Project Christmas.

The toys are a part of the Dave Dekema Holiday Toy Drive, a charitable effort by the Snowshoe Foundation.

The giant “sleigh” full of toys was delivered by Snowshoe Foundation Executive Director Kristen Beverage-Doss.

“We do the Holiday Toy Drive in memory of Dave Dekema, who was Snowshoe’s vice president of Marketing and Lodging,” Doss said. “He passed away suddenly in 2017.

“Dave really loved Snowshoe and the people of Pocahontas, Webster and Randolph counties.”

The Toy Drive donated $3,000 worth of toys – $1,000 worth to the Family Resource Network in each county.

“We’re just so grateful to the Snowshoe Foundation for this wonderful gift,” FRN Director Laura Young said. “These toys will brighten Christmas this year for lots of children on our Angel Tree.”