According to Pocahontas County Circuit Court Clerk, the following hearings were held December 19 before the Honorable Judge Jennifer P. Dent:

Arraignments:

George Matthew Harmon, 26, of Marlinton, pleaded not guilty to one count, wanton endangerment involving a firearm; one count person prohibited from possessing a firearm; and one count domestic assault. Harmon is on $3,000 bond.

John Beckner Chaplin, Jr., 40, of Hot Springs, Virginia, pleaded not guilty to one count, driving under the influence of alcohol, third offense. He remains on personal recognizance bond of $5,000.

Gary W. McKenney, 68, of Marlinton, pleaded not guilty to one count, driving revoked for DUI alcohol, third offense. The court modified McKenney’s bond to $2,500 surety and $2,500 personal recognizance.

Amanda Katherine Brew-er-Long, 37, of Hillsboro, pleaded not guilty to one count, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled non-narcotic substance, marijuana; one count, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled non-narcotic substance, methamphetamine; one count, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled narcotic substance, Oxycodone; one count, manufacture of a Schedule I controlled non-narcotic sub- stance, marijuana; one count, child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury. The defendant remains on previous bond of $74,380 with the added condition that she be allowed to travel outside the state only for her husband’s medical treatment.

Joshua Long, 38, of Hillsboro, pleaded not guilty to one count, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled non-narcotic substance, marijuana; one count, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled non-narcotic substance, methamphetamine; one count, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled narcotic substance, Oxycodone; one count, manufacture of a Schedule I controlled non-narcotic sub- stance, marijuana; one count, child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury. The defendant remains on $75,000 bond with added condition that he be allowed to travel outside the state for medical treatment.

Mitchell E. Kramer, 45, of Slaty Fork, pleaded not guilty to one count, wanton endangerment involving a firearm; one count, domestic battery. He remains on $4,000 bond with added condition that he have no contact with the victim.

Trial is set for March 12, 2019 in the case the State vs Jermi L. Kincaid, 25, of Marlinton.

A continuance was granted in the case the State vs George Travis Underwood, 38, of Marlinton, as the matter is close to a plea, but the agreement has not been written. The case remains on the trial docket for January 31, 2019.

Plea negotiations are ongoing in the case the State vs Carl Lee Kidd, 37, of Arbovale. A change of plea hearing is set for January 2, 2019.

Miranda D. Bennett, 28, of Marlinton, pleaded guilty to one count, delivery of a Schedule II controlled non-narcotic substance. She will be referred to the Southeastern Drug Court Program. The court granted the State’s motion to dismiss Count II of the indictment. Personal recognizance bond was set at $2,000 with the condition of home incarceration.

Roslyn McCarty, 20, of Marlinton, pleaded not guilty to one count, threatening to commit a terrorist act; one count, obstructing a law enforcement officer; one count, battery of a law enforcement officer; one count, public intoxication; one count, disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $5,000, 10 percent cash, 90 percent personal recognizance, with conditions of bond supervision, monitored home confinement and defendant is to reside with her grandmother.

Jeffrey Thomas Rose, 22, of Hillsboro, waived his right to an evidentiary hearing and admitted to allegations against him. His probation was modified to include a de-tox program and 28-day treatment program.

Patrick Wall, 40, of Marlinton, failed to complete the drug court program. The court adjudged him guilty and the matter was referred to the probation department for pre-sentence investigation.