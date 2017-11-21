According to Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk Connie Carr, hearings were held in the following cases:

A continuance was granted in the case the State vs Rodney W. Brewer, 44, of Dunmore. Trial is reset for February 6, 2018.

A continuance was granted in the case the State vs Stuart Tingler, 31, of Millboro, Virginia, as the court has not received a report on the completed Drug Court assessment.

A continuance was granted in the case the State vs Misty Jane Pritt, 29, of Elkins. The defendant was not accepted into the Drug Court programs as she did not complete the assessment, and been given extra time to do so.

The court denied defense counsel’s motion to withdraw guilty plea in the case the State vs Casey M. Grogg, 29, of Arbovale. The case was remanded to Magistrate Court.

The court granted a defense motion to “withdraw the motion to withdraw the guilty plea,” in the case the State vs James M. Lester, 35, of Nettie. The matter is set for sentencing and disposition November 29. Lester pleaded guilty August 31 to the misdemeanor of petit larceny. The state dismissed the charge entry of building other than a dwelling. The defendant remains on bond.

The court granted the state’s motion to dismiss without prejudice the indictment against Genevieve Burgess, 45, of Marlinton.

The court denied Morgan Mason, 19, of Marlinton, for appointment of new counsel. Mason is charged driving in an impaired state from a controlled substance.

A hearing in the case the State vs Shanda May Stull, 25, of Bartow, also included John Stull, 27, of Bartow, as counsel wished to hear the motions in both cases at the same time. Defense counsel advised that the state had provided a voluminous amount of discovery, and asked for a continuance in the matter.

Dwight Melvin Palmer, Jr., 44, an inmate at the Denmar Correctional Center, waived his right to a full extradition hearing, stating he is the person that Tazewell County, Virginia authorities are looking for. The Commonwealth of Virginia is given 10 days to pick up the defendant.

In the case the State vs Chastity Gladwell, 25, of Hillsboro, the court denied a motion to revoke alternative sentence. Gladwell will not be required to complete 200 hours of community service.

Nathan Scott Poland, 24, of Shady Springs, entered a plea of guilty and was placed on a diversion agreement for three years with modified probation. Poland was indicted by the August 2015 Grand Jury for possession with intent to deliver.

Plea negotiations are in progress in the case the State vs Brian J. Adams, 58, of Charlottesville, Virginia.

The State dismissed its case against Angela G. Turner, 43, of Marlinton, as she successfully completed the requirements set forth under a diversion agreement.

David F. Darrow, 62, of Mason City, Iowa, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charge of accessory after the fact to fraudulent schemes. The felony charge of obtaining money by false pretenses/fraudulent schemes was dismissed. Darrow waived his right to a pre-sentence investigation report and the court sentenced him to the regional jail for four months with credit for time served. He was fined $200 and assessed court costs.

A continuance was granted in the case the State vs Ami Rae King, 42, of South Charleston, due to video conferencing problems at the South Central Regional Jail.

A continuance was granted in the case the State vs Carolyn S. Wilfong, 53, of Elkins, as a competency hearing has not been scheduled.

A petition for revocation was heard in the case the State vs William Robert Ratliff, Jr., 43, of Lewisburg. The defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing. The court found probable cause and the matter is set for an evidentiary hearing.

A continuance was granted in the case the State vs George Bradley Sewell, 36, of Hillsboro.

The state withdrew its motion to revoke bond in its case against Karey F. Good, 22, of Cass. The defendant will continue with long range drug rehabilitation.

An extradition hearing was held in the case the State vs James William Wood, Jr., 25, of Marlinton, a fugitive from justice from Albermarle County, Virginia, on a charge of petit larceny. The court granted the State’s motion for dismissal of extradition as the defendant has felony charges here in Pocahontas County.

Taylor Matthaw Cook, 30, of Marlinton, a fugitive from justice from McDowell County, North Carolina, waived his right to an extradition hearing. North Carolina authorities shall pick up the defendant within 10 days. If he is not picked up, he may post the set bond.

Robert Leigh Smith, 34, an inmate in the Denmar Correction Center, waived his right to a full extradition hearing and admits he is the person authorities are looking for in Ohio.

Brandon Adam Ferguson, 27, of Hillsboro, waived his right to an extradition hearing and wishes to return to Wythe County, Virginia on charges.