The following hearings were recently held in Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judges Robert E. Richardson and Jennifer P. Dent:

A change of plea hearing was held in the case the State vs Ralph Jeffrey McLaughlin, 55, of Dunmore, wherein the defendant appeared by video from the Tygart Valley Regional Jail. McLaughlin is charged in the indictment with one count of the felony offense of driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, third offense; and one count of the misdemeanor offense of crashes involving personal injury. McLaughlin pleaded guilty to driving revoked for driving under the influence, second offense, a lesser included misdemeanor. In return, the State agreed to dismiss Count II of the indictment with prejudice. The matter proceeded to sentencing at the same hearing. The defendant was sentenced to the maximum of one year in the regional jail and given credit for time served. He was fined $3,000 and is to pay restitution to the victim in the amount of $7,855.14.

William Steven Feury, 29, of Marlinton, failed to appear for his status hearing. Defense counsel advised the court that he believes his client is “wandering to different areas and does not have a home.” He has been unable to contact him and asks for a competency evaluation to be performed when he is found. The State did not ask for a capias, but asked that the hearing be continued. Feury was indicted on one count, entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; one count, attempted grand larceny, a felony.

In a status hearing in the case the State vs Jeremy Self, 33, of Durbin, defense counsel related, as to Counts I – IV of the indictment, the indictment fails to state specific dates that the alleged offenses occurred. Self waived his right to a speedy trial. A five-day jury trial is set to begin October 30. Self was indicted by the April 2021 Grand Jury on three counts, sexual abuse in the first degree, a felony; one count, sexual abuse by a custodian of a child, a felony.

Nickolas Dale Bragg, 35, of Marlinton, waived his right to a speedy trial. Defense counsel made a request for more discovery and related that several motions are outstanding. A four-day jury trial is set to begin June 29. Bragg was indicted on two counts, possession of stolen goods, a felony; one count, possession of a Schedule II controlled non-narcotic substance, a misdemeanor.

A status hearing was held in the case the State vs Kyle Michael Miller, 27, of Dunmore, wherein the defense attorney asked for a continuance to allow the new public defender time to take this case. Miller waived his right to a speedy trial. Miller was indicted on one count, entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; one count, attempted petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

A jury trial is set for June 9 in the case the State vs Roy Myers, 48, of Durbin. Myers was indicted on one count, child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury, a felony; one count, child neglect creating a substantial risk of death, a felony.