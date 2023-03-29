The following hearings were recently held in Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judge Robert E. Richardson:

A pre-trial status conference was held in the case the State vs Joshua Ray VanReenen, 35, of Hillsboro, wherein defense counsel related that the notices he has sent by mail to this client have been returned by the postal service, and he had no answer to his phone call. The court found good cause to continue the matter into the next term of court due to the recent change in counsel. VanReenen is to provide his address and phone number.

A capias was issued for Steven R. Good, 30, of Durbin, who failed to appear for his pre-trial status conference. The State asked for the capias and the revocation of Good’s bond. The matter is continued to the next term of court.