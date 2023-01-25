The following hearings were recently held in Pocahontas County Circuit Court:

Sergio D. Rodriguez-Huertas, 28, of Durbin, pleaded not guilty to one count, entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; one count, petit larceny, a misdemeanor; one count, battery, a misdemeanor. Bond was set at $10,000 cash/surety with the special condition of no direct or indirect contact with the victims. Defendant is to be processed on Counts II and III at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail. Pre-trial status is set for March 2.

A sentencing hearing was held in the case the State vs Roger W. Sills, 43, of Slaty Fork, wherein the court accepted the pre-sentence investigation report. According to the PSI, a condition exists for the continuance of final sentencing until a diagnostic evaluation can be done. Sills is to self-report to the Northern Correctional Center as soon as an opening is available. Sills pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment with a deadly weapon, a felony, and to the lesser included offense of brandishing a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor.

Kyle Michael Miller, 27, of Dunmore, waived his right to a speedy trial and the matter is set in the next term of court. Miller was indicted on one count, entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; one count, attempted petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

A plea agreement is possible in the case the State vs William Steven Feury, 29, of Marlinton. Feury was indicted on one count, entry of a building other than a dwelling, a felony; one count, attempted grand larceny, a felony

Current defense counsel advised the court that Roy Myers, 48, of Durbin, is trying to obtain substitute counsel, but doesn’t have the money at this time. Myers waived his right to a speedy trial and the matter will be set in the next term of court. Myers was indicted on one count, child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury, a felony; one count, child neglect creating a substantial risk of death, a felony.

Kristina Dawn Bennett, 42, of Circleville, appearing by video from the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, tendered a written plea agreement to the court wherein she pleaded guilty to driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, third offense. She was sentenced to not less than one year, nor more than three years in the state penitentiary to run consecutive to any other sentences imposed by other jurisdictions. Bennett is to complete GOALS program while incarcerated. She was fined $3,000 and received no credit for time served.