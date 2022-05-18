The following hearings were recently held in Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judges Robert E. Richardson and Jennifer P. Dent:

A status hearing was held in the case the State vs Jeremy Self, 62, of Durbin, wherein defense counsel requested a hearing on motion for authority to hire an investigator in the matter. The court granted the motion with a cap of $3,000. Self waived his right to a speedy trial.

John Christopher Holiday, 32, of Mill Creek, appeared for his arraignment and pleaded not guilty to two counts, grand larceny. He remains on present bond with the added condition that he has no direct or indirect contact with the victims.

Eric Castle, 23, of Princeton, pleaded guilty to Count I of his indictment, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, a felony; and guilty by Kennedy-Frasier plea to Count II, possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled non-narcotic substance, a lesser included felony offense. A sentencing hearing is set for June 16.

Eric Jeffrey Stephen Brown, 28, of Marlinton, appeared for his arraignment wherein he pleaded not guilty to one count, failure to register as a sex offender. Bond remained the same with the added condition that he reports to the state police office to give his address, phone number and to register.

In an evidentiary hearing in the case the State vs Joshua Long, 41, of Hillsboro, defense counsel advised that the defendant is being referred to the drug court program, although the assessment has not been completed.