Thursday, May 18, 1922



Attendance at the Marlinton Methodist Sunday School last Sunday was 224, which was 22 more than the Sunday before. At the Presbyterian Church, there were 187 present, an increase of 15 over the Sunday before.

– – –

Austin Duncan lives on Greenbrier river about two miles below Marlinton. For some time a big wild turkey gobbler has been flying over to his farm from the Big Ridge on Buckley Mountain and giving battle to the tame gobbler. One morning, a week or two ago, the turkeys were heard challenging each other, and soon the wild one put in his appearance. Mr. Duncan went out to see the fun. The wild one made a face, and the tame turkey knocked him about ten feet. He lit a fighting but saw the man and started for the woods. The tame turkey gave a triumphant gobble, and back at him came the wild bird. Then they went at it in earnest, and so engrossed were they in the combat that Mr. Duncan was able to go up behind the wild turkey and catch him by the wings. He was in poor condition, but he weighed 31 pounds nevertheless. Mr. Duncan kept him in a pen all day and then turned him loose. We have not heard whether he ever returned or not.

– – –

A meteor weighing several tons fell in Nottaway county, Virginia, last Wednesday night. The light of the falling star lit up the country for miles around. Miss Hildred Waugh, of Marlinton, was attending a Missionary meeting at Salem and saw the meteor as it passed over that town.

– – –

The Women’s Community Club of Dunmore will serve strawberries and ice cream, cake and other refreshments at Dunmore on Saturday evening. Proceeds are for the benefit of the Dunmore Band.

– – –

Edray District High School will take their popular play, “What Happened to Jones,” to Greenbank Saturday night.

– – –

It is expected that Greenbank High School will bring their play, “Ruth in a Rush,” and give it at Marlinton in the High School on Friday night.

– – –

At the big High School athletic meet at Elkins last Saturday, Edray District High School made a good showing and had a few more been taken along as good as the ones entered, our school would have been one of the top liners. The boys entered were Clark Carter, 2nd shot put; Arnett Yeager, 1st shot put, 2nd hammer throw and 3rd discus; Guy Yeager, 1st 100 and 220 yard dashes; Gary McLaughlin, 3rd high jump; Claude Collins, Walter Mason and Tom Yeager.



‘DON’T WORRY’ – JOHN D.

John D. Rockefeller is 83, thrifty of speech, mentally vigorous and physically fit, and by no means discouraged about the world.

“Don’t worry,” says he, “the darkness is only temporary, and the world is coming out of it all right.”

Was the younger generation weaker in fiber than his, somebody asked him.

“It is in this younger generation,” said the oil king, “to succeed just as much as it was in my generation and the generation beyond that. The world today offers better opportunities than ever before. Let the young and ambitious work hard and look forward and they will succeed.”

Pearls of wisdom are not cast before swine.



WILD LIFERS

We traveled to Clarksburg where we were foregathered with the Wild Lifers of West Virginia who had a meeting there to see if they could not do something to make two rabbits grow where only one had grown before. And while their work was in the wilderness, the assembly was in a gorgeous hotel, a palace such as was never contemplated in the days that produced the Arabian nights. There are palaces referred to in that book but they do not amount to much compared to a county seat which has had as its good angel a local millionaire, who presents his hometown with a good hotel.

The keeper of the tavern is a native of Pocahontas, Jim Wooddell, and what he does not know about the refinements of hotel life does not amount to much. He bears his age lightly, but his hair is white. The office force was turning them away when we drove up and Blackstone says that this is what innkeepers must not do without a very sufficient cause. But the clerk would not answer us as to a lodging for the night until he asked what was our name and where was our home, and then it appeared that there had been a place prepared for us. Even after we had been compelled to answer a leading question as to a reservation in the negative. Maybe there was something in our appearance that ran to wildness, and made it plain that we had led a wild life…



BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Redford Lyall, of Marlinton, May 10, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Perry, May 14, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. George Gabbert, of Campbelltown, May 14, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Perkins, of Marlinton, May 1, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Arthur McFadden, at Onoto, May 10, a daughter.



DIED

Ewing Sharp died at his home in the Fairview neighborhood Saturday afternoon, April 22, 1922. His age was 73 years. The cause of his death was dropsy… On Monday afternoon, his body was laid to rest at the Fairview Methodist Church of which he had long been a member. The deceased was a son of the late John Sharp and Sallie Johnson, his wife. Of his father’s family there remain his brothers, Henry, James and David. His wife was Ann Malcomb, daughter of the late McCoy and Margaret Knapp Malcomb. Their children are Warwick, Marvin and Zeb Sharp, Mrs. C. J. Dilley, and Mrs. Zoan Webster.



A BAD WRECK

That old wagon, buggy, farm machine or automobile may be a bad wreck but Charley and Vincy Dilley can make them good again.

You know Charley, “The Famous Village Blacksmith.” He and his son, Vincey, the nation’s Army Truck Driver, have opened up the most up to date repair shop in the county at The Peoples Store at the west end of the County Bridge, Marlinton, W. Va.

Automobile and wagon work a specialty.

Talk it over with us.