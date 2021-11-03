The following hearings were recently held in Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judges Robert E. Richardson and Jennifer P. Dent:\r\n\r\nA change of plea hearing was held in the case the State vs Dustin Morrison, 26, of Marlinton, wherein the defense attorney advised the court that Morrison had pleaded guilty to two felony counts in Randolph County and his sentencing is scheduled for November 1. In addition, Morrison did not complete the Jobs and Hope Program. A Status Hearing will be scheduled after sentencing is handed down in Randolph County.\r\n\r\nNegotiations are in process in the case the State vs Eric Dakota Castle, 22, of Princeton.\r\n\r\nNegotiations are in process in the case the State vs Robbie L. Harlan, 39, of Norton.\r\n\r\nThe court granted a pre-trial diversion agreement in the case the State vs Keith Dewayne Baton, 37, of Slaty Fork, and modified the defendant\u2019s bond to allow him to leave the state.\r\n\r\nMichael Craig Turner, 44, of Marlinton, waived his right to a speedy trial. A status hearing is set for December 6. He remains on current bond.\r\n\r\nEric Horn, 38, of Marlinton, waived his right to a speedy trial. A status hearing is set for December 15. He remains on current bond.\r\n\r\nDerrick Kerr, 33, of Marlinton, waived his right to a speedy trial. A status hearing is set for December 6. He remains on current bond.\r\n\r\nTrent Evans Gutshall, 24, of Monterey, Virginia, waived his right to a speedy trial. A status hearing is set for December 15. He remains on current bond.\r\n\r\nMonica Danielle Feury, 27, of Marlinton, waived her right to a speedy trial. A status hearing is set for December 6. She remains on current bond.\r\n\r\nA disposition hearing was held in the case the State vs Corey Lee Alexander, 32, of Marlinton, wherein defense counsel asked for a continuance of the disposition as the defendant was trying to get into a detox program that day. The state objected, relating that the defendant has had numerous opportunities to enter a program, and he has not contacted the probation department with any referrals. The state noted that this is the second revocation of Alexander\u2019s probation, and asked for a 90-day sanction. The court granted the 90-day sanction, to be served in the regional jail, and offered that the defendant may seek suspension of the 90 days by enrolling in a certified treatment program. \r\n\r\nA pre-trial hearing was held in the case the State vs Journey Robinson, 21, of Marlinton, wherein defense counsel asked that a status hearing be set for later in the term because Robinson is having a hard time finding a telephone to call in for her hearing. The state did not object, and the status hearing is set for December 16.\r\n\r\nKristen J. Kershner, 31, of Hillsboro, waived her right to a speedy trial. A remote status hearing is set for December 23. She remains on current bond.\r\n\r\nA change of plea hearing was held in the case the State vs Darin Shane Ramsey, 33, of Hillsboro, wherein the defendant pleaded guilty to the lesser included misdemeanor offense of Failure to meet an Obligation of Child Support to a minor. Sentencing is set for December 23.\r\n\r\nA sentencing hearing was held in the case the State vs Nathan Frame, 22, of Marlinton, wherein the court sentenced the defendant to the Youthful Offender Program at Anthony Correctional Center for not less than six months nor more than 24 months. Frame pleaded guilty in September to one count, grand larceny, a felony; one count, receiving stolen property, a felony; and two counts, petit larceny, misdemeanors.
