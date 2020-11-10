The following hearings were held in the Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judges Robert E. Richardson and Jennifer P. Dent:

A capias was issued October 1 for Dalton Cain, 20, of Marlinton, when he failed to appear for a motion hearing.

October 28, Judge Richard son:

Thomas Greenburg, 38, of Snowshoe, was granted early release from probation as he has paid all his financial obligations to the court.

A capias was issued for Bryan Thompson, 59, of Hillsboro, who failed to appear for a pre-trial status conference.

Corey Lee Alexander, 31, of Marlinton, waived his right to a speedy trial. The matter is moved to the next term of court. Motions hearing is set for December 16.

Samuel Lee Williams, 34, of Hillsboro, waived his right to a speedy trial. The matter is moved to the next term of court. Evidentiary hearing is set for December 16.

Joseph Tawney, 38, of Hillsboro, waived his right to a speedy trial, and the matter is moved to the next term of court.

Lynn Jordan, Jr., 32, of Cass, waived his right to a speedy trial, and the matter is moved to the next term of court.

Jody Wright, 29, an inmate at Huttonsville Correctional Center, waived his right to a speedy trial, and the matter is moved to the next term of court. Status conference set for January 13, 2021.

Dustin Crisp, 26, who is incarcerated in Salem Correctional Center on charges in other counties, waived his right to a speedy trial in this court. A status conference is set for December 2.

Sentencing and disposition is set for November 23 in the case the State vs Jeremy D. Moore, 34, of Marlinton.

October 29, Judge Richardson:

A bond revocation hearing was held in the case the State vs Dalton Cain, 20, of Marlinton, wherein the court ruled that the state did not meet burden of proof. The motion to revoke bond was denied. The court ordered that Cain be released from Tygart Valley Regional Jail, subject to the terms and conditions of his previously posted bond. Defense counsel advised that the matter may be resolved by plea.

November 4, Judge Richardson:

A sentencing and disposition hearing was held in the case the State vs Jonathan C. Shearer, 31, of Marlinton, wherein the court determined that the defendant was not a good candidate for probation. Shearer was sentenced to the custody of the West Virginia Department of Corrections for not less than one year nor more than five years. Court costs were assessed as judgment. Shearer was remanded to custody.

November 4, Judge Dent:

Trial in the case the State vs Darin Shane Ramsey, 32, of Hillsboro, was removed from the December 3 and 4 dockets. A status conference is set for February 3, 2021.

A hearing is set for January 6, 2021, in the case the State vs Rodney Brewer, 47, of Buckeye, wherein defense counsel will present a motion to sever and a motion in limine concerning the defendant’s prior felony convictions.

Logan James Smith, 24, of Rainelle, waived his right to a speedy trial, and the matter is moved to January 6, 2021.

Robbie L. Harlen, 38 of Norton, waived his right to a speedy trial, and the matter is moved to the January 20, 2021.

A hearing was held on a motion to revoke probation in the case the State vs Amanda Katherine Brewer, 39, of Hillsboro, wherein the court was advised that the defendant was present in a vehicle outside the courthouse. Counsel of record requested to speak with the court in private prior to the hearing as new information was revealed to him. The court granted the defense motion for a continuance. A hearing on the petition to revoke probation is scheduled for November 25. A motions hearing is set for January 6, 2021.

A continuance was granted in the case the State vs Tyler A. Bowman, 21, of Lewisburg.

A continuance was granted in the case the State vs Zane C. Burdette, 35, of Marlinton. A status hearing is set for December 9.

Defense counsel is in the process of identifying evidence and filing motions in the case the State vs Robert R. Hall, 64, of Hillsboro. An in-person hearing is set for December 3.