Christina Lee White Kimble, 39, of Frank, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023.

Born August 7, 1983, in Elkins, she was a daughter of Sara Lou Vandevender and David Arnold White, of Frank.

Christina was a homemaker and loving mother of two daughters. She had a passion for the outdoors and loved to go hiking and swimming, but mainly she enjoyed traveling to find new and favorite destinations. She also had a love of music and enjoyed attending concerts whenever possible. However, nothing compared to the love she had for her daughters and spending precious family time with the two of them.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughters, Taylor Alderman, of Durbin, and Olivia Kimble, of Frank; sister, Melissa White Rexrode, of Durbin; brothers, Shawn White, of Frank, and Michael Knight, and wife, Megan, of Elkins; nephews, Kaden, Aaron and Will Knight and Dakin Rexrode.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

