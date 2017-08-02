Charles Patrick “Pat” Leach, age 61, of Elkins, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at Davis Memorial Hospital in Elkins.

Born June 25, 1956, in Lawrenceville, Illinois, he was a son of the late Samuel Kenton Leach, Sr. and Carolyn Jane Reese Leach.

Charles was an active member of the 35th Civil Engineers with the United States Air Force. He was a plumber by trade.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Leach Sewell Mulligan.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy Lambert Leach, of Elkins; a daughter, Andre Dawn Phillips, of Mississippi; two sons, Daniel Kenton Leach, and wife, Krista, and Steven Patrick Leach, all of Elkins; a brother, Samuel Kenton “Kent” Leach, of Green Bank; and seven grandchildren, Alea, Jared, Conner, Oden, Gracie, Jordan and Kelsey.

A memorial service was held July 29 at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor David Rittenhouse officiating.