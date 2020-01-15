The 2020 census will soon be collecting data used to determine West Virginia’s representation in Congress, as well as how funds are spent in our community on things such as roads, schools and hospitals. The census form contains a total of 10 questions. Angela Hellms (above), a recruiter for the U.S. Census Bureau was in Marlinton last week to get the word out about the $15/hour census-taker jobs available in Pocahontas County.

Applications are being taken now. Applicants must be 18 years of age, have a valid driver’s license, pass a criminal background check, be available to work flexible hours – including days, evenings and weekends – and have access to a computer to complete the training. Apply online at 2020CENSUS.GOV/JOBS or call 1-855-JOB-2020. L.D. Bennett photo