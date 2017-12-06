Home Headline News Celebrating 100 Years Celebrating 100 Years December 6, 2017 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Mary Frances Faulknier Barlow will celebrate her 100th birthday Friday, December 8. Such a milestone deserves more than one hip-hip-hooray!Her family gathered for a reunion at Marlinton United Methodist Church October 18 for the first celebratory event. Mary Frances, as everyone knows her, joined MUMC at the age of nine and is, today, the oldest active member there. She was recognized at the church’s 125th anniversary celebration October 29. Pictured at the October 18 event are, front row, l to r: Carter Faulknier, Tyler Faulknier, Sydni Childers, Arianna Trudeau, Morgan Rinaldi, and Courtni Childers. Middle: Harriett Faulknier, Richard Faulknier, Debbie Faulknier Rinaldi, Mary Frances Faulknier Barlow, Carol Faulknier Childers, Teresa Faulknier Neal and Kristin Neal Wood. Back: Matthew Faulknier, Erica Beverage, Lucas Faulknier, Emily Rinaldi, Michael Rinaldi, Jasmine Trudeau, Tony Rinaldi, Kenneth Faulknier, Brittany Neal Smith, holding Hadlee Smith, and Henry Neal. Photo courtesy of Tom Walker RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Supporters respond to GBO Draft EIS Commission approves RAD American roots, Chinese heart ~ Lubin-Tyler follows Pearl S. Buck’s footprints in China Turkey Trot has record year The year the turkey got away Ag department develops plant and meat markets