Celebrate West Virginia Day in Cass

Join the Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad and Cass Scenic Railroad in Cass at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, and celebrate West Virginia Day with a parade of steam.

Attendees will have an opportunity to capture photos and videos of five powerful, geared steam locomotives as they move through Cass during a series of run-bys.

Featured during the event will be the recently restored Climax No. 9 and Shay Nos. 2, 4, 5 and 11.

This event is free, and will be clearly viewable from the large Cass parking lot.

No train rides will be offered on this day.

Attendees are asked to share their photographs and videos on social media. You can help spread the word by tagging Cass Scenic Railroad and Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad to show our neighbors and visitors that we’re here, we’re ready, and we look forward to welcoming you back to Pocahontas County very soon.

The Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad’s season will officially kick off Saturday, July 4, with passenger trains departing from the Cass and Durbin stations.

Elkins departures will resume in August.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.mountainrail.com