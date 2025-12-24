Carroll Lee “Doodle” May, 79, of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

Born July 9, 1946, in Greenville, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Clarence Lane May and Mary Frances Parks May.

Doodle was passionate about serving as a Mason and a Hejaz Shriner in his younger years. He was an avid golfer.

He had a love for music from an early age. His musical talents, playing the guitar and singing, were later used as a ministry in Lockett’s Chapel Methodist Church, where he was an active member until his health began to decline.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Bonnie Reed May; daughters, Sissy (Jay) Meadows, of Laurens, South Carolina, Wendy Slaven, of Jamestown, Tennessee, Ton-ya Dickson, of Fountain Inn, South Carolina, and Sonya Beard, of Spring Hill, Florida; son, Robbie (Jackie) May, of Troutman, North Carolina; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters, Ann Jamros and Betty Jo Weaghington.

In addition to his parents, Doodle was preceded in death by a son, William Carroll (Billy) May; a granddaughter, Kristen Renee May; and two brothers, Randy and Wayne May.

A Celebration of Life was held at Lockett’s Chapel Methodist Church Saturday, November 29, 2025, with Brother Gary Clark officiating.