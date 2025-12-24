Thursday, December 24, 1925

On Monday morning, Officer Lincoln S. Cochran brought a batch of prisoners to Marlinton to be heard by United States Commissioner A. E. Smith on charges of violating the Federal Prohibition laws. They were Kenn- ison Lambert and Harry Woolrich, of Thornwood; Scott Darnell, of Boyer; Lee Cross, of Cass; and Cliff Sharp, of Harter.

– – –

Speaking of our institutions of learning, consider the prison and the black shadows that they project to thwart the way of life. The university has a greater enrollment than the Penitentiary, but the latter is self-sustaining.

It is not a very cheerful subject for Christmas week, but of late years, we take pleasures sadly. Christmas is not the feverish season it once was. It is more cheerful and less hilarious. Not one in my circle ever thinks of eggnog or any of those spurious spurs to happiness. And in the thirty or so chapters that I have produced upon the subject of Christmas, I do not recall that I have devoted one to that considerable body of men who are destined in the fell clutch of circumstance and are not able to be with their relations during this hallowed and gracious time. It is a wonder that some humanitarian had not had a law passed to allow the prisoners to spend the holidays at home.

A judge was complaining the other day, or rather criticizing, the management of Sing Sing, one of the greatest institutions, for the rule that provided amusements and diversions for the convicts. The best shows and ballgames, and concerts, and things of that sort were produced in that prison, and he was of the opinion that such advantages had a bad effect on the country and tended to make crimes more numerous. …

A few centuries ago, there was little in the way of life and property that was safe in England, but they were the greatest fighters in the world. There were few jails or prisons. That is public jails. Every castle had dungeons just as modern houses have their cellars, and it is a hangover from experience in those dungeons, that makes the modern man who comes through his sleep and his forgetting, go half frantic when he is unexpectedly imprisoned. Convicts were either hung or turned loose if they could read and write and took the benefit of clergy.

Then England commenced to reform itself, just exactly as a farmer breeds viciousness out of his herds and flocks. They commenced to transport the men who had shown themselves capable of crimes. In 1619, 12 years after a little camp had been set up at James-town, came the order of King James I: “Let one hundred dissolute persons be sent to Virginia.”

All over the world they scattered the dangerous element. Especially did America receive its full portion of the criminals. … All of the new countries got a breed of men, supreme in time of war, but troublesome in times of peace. And England bred out a lot of the danger. What was the result? An Englishman is the bravest of the brave. He faces death without flinching, but he cannot inflict injury.

COON HUNTERS EAT

The ancient free and disreputable order of Old Time Coon Hunters were the guests of E. M. Richardson and Theodore Moore at one square meal at Odey Johnson’s Restaurant last Wed-nesday. The center of attrac- tion were two fine, fat and full-flavored coons that Cliff Sharp had caught on Elk. They had fattened on chestnuts and they were right. The other eatables were just side affairs around the main entrée. Sixteen hunters, traders and trappers fetched up to the board…

As Uncle Paris Hammond is wont to exclaim: “Coon is uncommon good meat. To my mind, it is the best meat and there is none better, unless it be bear, of course.

DIED

Mrs. Carolina Ware departed this life December 18, 1925. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ebenezar Mace. Her father preceded her to the grave a number of years ago. She is survived by her mother, three daughters, three sisters and four brothers.

– – –

A telegram was received Sunday announcing the death of Mrs. C. A. Yeager at her home in Franklin, Virginia. Her age was bout 60 years. Before her marriage to Mr. Yeager, she was a Mrs. Sturgeon, of Ronceverte. Her body was brought to Ronceverte for burial Tuesday afternoon.