Carolyn June Davison, age 79, of Beverly, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at WV Caring Hospice Center in Elkins.

Born February 27, 1943, at Monterville, she was a daughter of the late Arval and Cleo Simmons Bonner.

Carolyn was a retired retail store manager and was of the Methodist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Allene Ware and Phyllis Payne; and a grandchild, Chad Morgan.

She is survived by her daughters, Pamela June Simmons and Donna Lynn Chocklett; son, Douglas Keith Mace; sister, Delores Faye Gum; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Funeral service was held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at VanReenen Funeral Home with Pastor Sam Felton officiating.

Interment was in Mingo Cemetery.