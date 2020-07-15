Caroline Weister

Caroline Marie Reno Weister, 62, of Elkins, formerly of Bartow, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at WV Caring Hospice Center in Elkins.

Born December 14, 1957, in Burke, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late James Herrell Reno and Virgie Mae Bryant Reno.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Weister, Jr.; sisters, Betty Reno, Mary Merritt, Ruby Minick and Peggy Reno; and brothers, James Reno Jr., William Reno, Donald Reno and Harold Reno.

She is survived by her daughters, Lena Jerigan, and husband, Dell, Cynthia Moyers, and husband, Keith, Tina Jackson, and husband, Jason, Cassie Powell and husband, Travis, and Tiffany Cruz and husband, Juan; sons, James, III and Daniel; sisters, Della, and husband, Jerry Powell, and Helen Huffman; brothers, Carl Reno, and wife, Mona, Raymond Reno, and wife, Patty, Leonard Reno, and wife, Susie, and Edwin Reno, and wife, Diane; 21 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

Funeral service was held Monday, July 13, 2020, at Rivers of Living Waters Church in Elkins with Pastors Mike Boggs, Harold Swecker and Phillip Richards officiating.

Interment was in Hazelwood Cemetery in Beverly.

The family suggests donations be made to WV Caring Hospice Center, 169 Diamond Street, Elkins, WV 26241.

Randolph Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.