WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) issued the following statement about the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Draft Environmental Impact Statement for West Virginia’s Green Bank Observatory. The statement recommends that Green Bank seek collaboration with outside entities and partners to fulfill its science and education mission. NSF will host a public meeting on November 30, 2017 to discuss its recommendations with the local community.

“The Green Bank Observatory is a national treasure that helps to foster discovery and inspire future generations to pursue science. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I have supported its continued operations and worked with the National Science Foundation every step of the way as this study was being developed. I will continue to advocate for Green Bank, the talented scientists who work there, and the students it inspires,” Senator Capito said.

NSF will hold a public meeting to discuss its recommendations on November 30, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at Green Bank Science Center, 155 Observatory Road, Green Bank, WV.

Background: Last year, NSF announced it would conduct an environmental impact statement process to ‘evaluate potentialenvironmental impacts associated with proposed changes to operations at Green Bank Observatory in Green Bank, West Virginia.’ To read the full statement, click here.