Calvin Donald Ray, 60, of Arbovale, died Saturday, October 22, 2022, at WV Caring Hospice Center in Elkins.

Born August 12, 1962, at Marlinton, he as a son of the late Donald Lee and Gladys Ryder Ray.

Calvin was a retired truck driver and attended Kerr Chapel Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Shelby Barrett and Cathleen Ray; and brother, Donald Lee Ray, Jr.

He is survived by his sister, Linda Cassell, of Cass; nieces, Ellen Taylor and Tina Taylor; great-nieces, Destiny Varner and Xnobia Varner; great-nephew, Eddie Varner; great-great-niece, Valkyrie Varner; and great-great-nephew, Artreus Varner.

A funeral service was held at VanReenen Funeral Home Wednesday, October 25, 2022 with Rev. William Vandevender officiating.

Interment was in Ryder Cemetery.

VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton was in charge of arrangements.