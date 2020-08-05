Brenda Shane, of Marlinton, passed away at home, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, after a long illness.

Brenda was a homemaker and a loving mother, daughter and sister.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Glenda Sharp; her daughter, Cassie Shane; and a brother, Warren Clyde Teter.

She is survived by two sisters, Sandy Sharp, and companion, Mike Cohenour, and Karen McDonald, and husband, Ed; four brothers, Steve Sharp, and companion, Lori, Gary Teter and wife, Linda, Roger Teter, and Kyle McCarty, and wife, Martha; and special friends, Eugene, Robin and Angie.

Per her request, a small service will be held at a later date.