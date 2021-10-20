[caption id="attachment_83675" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/10\/IMG_7862-4.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="466" class="size-full wp-image-83675" \/> Tammy Hively makes pepperoni rolls several times a year. Her husband, Curtis, said it\u2019s not often enough. He takes them in his lunch \u2013 and he\u2019ll take them anyway he can get them. Photo courtesy of Tammy Hively[\/caption]\r\n\r\nLaura Dean Bennett\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\u00a0\r\nPepperoni rolls are an original culinary treasure of West Virginia. These delicious creations are said to have originated with Frank Argiro, an Italian coal miner, who, after he quit the mines, opened up the Country Club Bakery in Fairmont in the 1920s.\r\nThe original pepperoni roll was a six-to-ten inch loaf of crusty Italian bread with sticks of pepperoni stretching end to end, but there are lots of variations of it, many featuring pepperoni slices rather than sticks.\u00a0\r\n\r\nFor a hundred years, the unbeatable combination of pepperoni and homemade bread has kept pepperoni rolls front and center in bakeries and family kitchens throughout the state.\r\n\r\nJust this year, the pepperoni roll was officially declared the official state food by the West Virginia legislature.\u00a0\r\n\r\nIt kept well in a lunch bucket and could be eaten out of hand, making it perfect for taking down into a mine, but according to Tammy Hively, whether he\u2019s a miner or not, pepperoni rolls are still the perfect accompaniment for a husband\u2019s lunch. \r\n\r\nTammy Armstrong Hively and her husband, heavy equipment operator, Curtis\u00a0Hively, have a lovely home in Green Bank. \r\n\r\nAlthough she was technically born across the state line in Maryland, and moved to Elk Mountain when she was four years old, Tammy considers herself a Pocahontas County native. \r\n\r\nHer father, Dale Armstrong, who was from Elk Mountain, went to work as a bookkeeper for Island Coal Company. He and Tammy\u2019s mother, Linda Bleigh, met at the ice skating rink in Craigsville.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cMy mother was a really good cook,\u201d Hively recalled. \u201cMy family practically lived on bread. Every Monday morning, Mom made nine loaves of light bread. \r\n\r\n\u201cWe loved it, and we still do. \r\n\r\n\u201cI bake bread, but probably not as often as I should.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe recipe I use for these pepperoni rolls is my regular old roll recipe. \r\n\r\n\u201cIt was a recipe for school lunch rolls.\u201d\r\n\r\nTammy makes 76 pepperoni rolls and eight dinner rolls from the recipe, and Curtis will eat the rolls either way.\r\n\r\n\u201cCurtis loves these rolls \u2013 the regular way or as pepperoni rolls,\u201d Tammy said. \u201cHe likes to take them in his lunch for work and often shares them with co-workers.\r\n\r\n\u201cThey make great sliders and I especially like to lightly toast them, spread them with some pimiento cheese then pop them back in the toaster [oven] for another few seconds to warm up the cheese,\u201d she added.\r\n\r\nTammy and Curtis met in 1994 and were married in 1998. He is the son of Don and Manota Hively, of Dunmore.\r\n\r\nIs she a good cook?\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cI guess people might say I\u2019m a good cook,\u201d Tammy answered, modestly.\r\n\r\nAnd what does her husband think?\r\n\r\n\u201cWell, I know the answer to this,\u201d she said, laughing.\r\n\r\n"Curtis sits back in his chair, rubs his belly and says, \u2018What do you think?\u2019\u201d\r\n\r\nI discover that Curtis has been listening to our telephone interview when I ask Tammy how often she makes pepperoni rolls and I can hear his reply in the background.\r\n\r\nAs I was speaking with Tammy over the phone, I asked her how often she made pepperoni rolls, and in the background Curtis called out, \u201cNot often enough.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cOh, for heaven\u2019s sake. I make them every few months,\u201d Tammy retorts.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cThen you must be making them for someone else!\u201d Curtis calls back.\r\n\r\nThis couple obviously shares a good sense of humor.\r\n\r\nCurtis is a fan of Tammy\u2019s cooking.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cI think Curtis\u2019s favorite dish that I make this time of year would definitely be Beef Burgundy Stew,\u201d she said. \r\n\r\n\u201cYears ago, Dr. Elier\u2019s wife, Hayes, gave me a couple of cookbooks from Southern Living\u2019s 5-Star Cookbooks collection, and that recipe was in one of them.\u201d\u00a0\r\n\r\nLike many great cooks, Tammy is also a gardener. \r\n\r\nIt\u2019s hard to have a garden because of the deer and the other animals, but Curtis built a seven-foot fence out of cattle panels to protect the space from invaders. \u00a0\r\n\r\nIn addition to baking, Tammy also loves to make soup \u2013 tomato, chicken stew and chili.\u00a0\r\n\r\nTammy took home the first place prize at the Chili Cook-off in Snowshoe in 1994.\r\n\r\nTammy graduated from Pocahontas County High School in 1983 and spent the next four years at West Virginia University. \u00a0\r\n\r\nIn the ensuing years, she worked all over Pocahontas County in a variety of interesting jobs.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cI\u2019ve always been one of those people who doesn\u2019t want to be defined by my job,\u201d she offered. \r\n\r\nShe started as a front desk clerk at the Motor Inn, did a seven-year stint as manager of a construction company before going back to the Motor Inn to manage the restaurant and lounge.\u00a0\r\n\r\nIn another complete departure, Tammy worked for Drs. John Sharp and John Eilers for 11 years when they had an office together and, afterward, continued working for Dr. Eilers in Slaty Fork.\r\n\r\nShe then took a job as scheduler for Snowshoe\u2019s Outdoor Adventures and worked as a traveling teller for First Citizens Bank.\r\nBut, perhaps her most important \u2013 or most appreciated job \u2013 is putting good food on the table.\u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cIt seems lots of people just don\u2019t cook anymore and that\u2019s a huge shame,\u201d Tammy asserted. \u201cI think cooking is a dying art.\u201d \r\n\u201cI\u2019ve always liked cooking. I get so much pleasure out of it, and so does Curtis.\r\n\r\n\u201cI get huge satisfaction seeing people\u2019s reaction to what I create,\u201d she said.\r\n\r\nSchool Cafeteria Rolls\r\nIngredients:\r\n3 cups warm water\r\n1 Tbsp. white sugar\r\n2\/3 cup white sugar\r\n3 (.25 oz.) envelopes active dry yeast\r\n1\/4 cup milk\r\n2 eggs\r\n1 Tbsp. salt\r\n10 cups all purpose flour\r\n1\/4 cup shortening\r\n1\/4 cup butter, melted\r\n\r\nIn a large bowl, mix together the warm water and 1 Tbsp. sugar. Sprinkle the yeast over the top and let stand for about 10 minutes, until the yeast is foamy.\r\n\r\nMix the milk, eggs and salt into the yeast. Measure the flour in separate bowl, add 2\/3 cup sugar and crumble the shortening into it using your fingers until it is barely noticeable. Gradually stir the flour into the wet ingredients using a wooden spoon until the dough pulls away from the sides of the bowl and starts to form a ball around the spoon. Cover with hot, wet towel that has been wrung out, and set in warm place to rise about double in bulk. This should take about 45 minutes. \r\n\r\nAfter the dough rises, pour the melted butter over it and knead for about 2 minutes. Let the dough rest for a few minutes, then roll out to 1-inch thickness on a lightly floured surface. Use a knife to cut into 2\u201d squares. Roll squares into balls and place in greased round pans, spacing about an inch apart.\r\n\r\nFor pepperoni rolls, separate and tuck two slices of pepperoni roll inside each ball of dough, then gently fold the dough back over the pepperoni and place each roll in the baking pan.\r\n\r\nLet rise again until doubled in size. You could also refrigerate the dough and let it rise overnight, making the rolls the next day.\r\n\r\nPreheat oven to 400 degrees. Bake the rolls for about 12 minutes, until golden brown. \r\n\r\n\u201cI sometimes put in a little cheese of choice and, after baking, I brush with a little butter and sprinkle on a little garlic powder or Italian seasoning \u2013 whatever I am in the mood for.\u201d \r\n\r\nMakes 45 rolls.\r\n
Leave a Reply