Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

The Pocahontas County Board of Education held a special meeting June 25 to close out the 2025-2026 fiscal year and discuss summer programming.

Superintendent Dr. Leatha Williams gave a report on several professional development programs taking place this summer, including a phonetic awareness training at Marlinton Middle School, a Solution Tree Resources teacher academy, CTE training and special related arts training.

There will also be a leadership academy for principals to work on framework for the upcoming year and how to collaborate to build a stronger connection between the schools.

Williams also reported that the West Virginia School Building Authority approved the grant application for a new roof at Marlinton Middle School and awarded the school system $918,086 for the project.

In updates:

• Missy Price addressed the board with upgrades to the PCHS football boosters’ program. Price explained that she and Dr. Jennifer Beverage worked together to create bylaws for the program to ensure that the boosters will be handled properly and that all funding will be kept in order.

In new business, the board approved the following:

• McKinley Architectural and Engineering Firm to provide architectural and engineering design services for the MMS roof project.

• Policy revision 2371 Hope Scholarship.

• Secretary’s Certificate of Authorized Representative Request for USDA grant.

• Save the Music Foundation Grant Agreement.

In personnel management, the board approved the following:

• Employment of Jeanette Wagner as head principal at Pocahontas County High School.

• Employment of Glenn Jackson as teacher of multi-subjects at Marlinton Middle School.