Suzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nAt the November 2 Pocahontas County Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Terrence Beam delivered the good news that the board had been awarded a USDA Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant in the amount of $434,779.\r\n\r\n\u201cThe USDA grant \u2013\u00a0something we\u2019ve been fighting for two years now \u2013\u00a0has been approved,\u201d Beam said. \u201cI can\u2019t thank Ruth [Bland] and Sherry [Radcliff] enough. They have been fighting every step of the way.\u201d\r\n\r\nBland, director of technology, first submitted the grant application two years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to close and students attended classes virtually. The grant was to provide individual devices to each student and teacher, as well as an outdoor networking system at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School since the school cannot have wireless Internet.\r\n\r\nWhile the school system was waiting to receive the grant, it used other funding to provide devices to eighth through 12th grade students and teachers. This grant will provide devices for kindergarten through seventh grade students.\r\n\r\nGoing from one funding source to another, Beam also reported that he and board president Sue Hollandsworth traveled to Charleston to make a presentation to the West Virginia School Building Authority for a Needs Project.\r\n\r\nBeam said the board is requesting $7.6 million to make upgrades to four of the five schools.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cMarlinton Elementary School will get a new roof; they will get HVAC and electrical upgrades and they would get three broilers,\u201d Beam said. \u201cMarlinton Middle School would get windows. Pocahontas County High School would get new air conditioning and electrical upgrades and new windows. Hillsboro would get new air conditioning, two air conditioning units for the gym and then individual air conditioning units for the classrooms.\u201d\r\n\r\nGreen Bank Elementary-Middle School was not included in this grant because it will be receiving funding for an HVAC upgrade from the American Rescue Plan [ARP] funding. MMS will also get an HVAC upgrade from the same funding source.\r\n\r\nBeam said the SBA will announce the projects it has approved on December 13. He said he will be on vacation in Williamsburg, Virginia, but will be watching for the announcement.\r\n\r\n\u201cIf we happen to get awarded, I\u2019m sure you\u2019ll be hearing me all the way from Williamsburg that day, because it\u2019s a great opportunity for us,\u201d he said. \u201cI\u2019m hesitantly optimistic.\u201d\r\n\r\nIn miscellaneous management, the board approved the following:\r\n\r\n\u2022\u00a0Superintendent performance evaluation process as outlined in WVBE Policy 5309 and the template developed by the WVASA and the WVSBA for Pocahontas County Board of Education, beginning the 2022-2023 school year.\r\n\r\n\u2022 Revised Excessive Heat in Schools policy.\r\n\r\n\u2022\u00a0Pocahontas County Schools to use the Restricted Substitute Waiver for additional substitute teachers for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year, as needed, pending state approval.\r\n\r\n\u2022\u00a0Pocahontas County High School VEX Robotics Team to travel by private vehicle, to compete in the VRC state qualifying tournaments, season commencing December 2021 through March 2022. Travel and competition registration funded by the PCHS STEM club.\r\n\r\n\u2022\u00a0The following overnight, out-of-state travel requests: Green Bank Elementary-Middle School eighth grade students and former eighth grade students \u2013\u00a0current sophomores \u2013 to travel by chartered bus to Virginia Beach, Virginia, June 6-10. Trip to be paid for by fundraising.\r\n\r\nSee next week\u2019s edition of The Pocahontas Times for the personnel agenda.\r\n
