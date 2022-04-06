Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

At the March 29 Pocahontas County Board of Education meeting, superintendent Terrence Beam gave a brief update concerning new and ongoing programs at the schools.

Beam announced that Green Bank Elementary-Middle School was selected by Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice to be one of four West Virginia Schools to participate in the pilot program “Friends with Paws.” The school will receive a therapy dog this summer, and he will be part of the staff at the school beginning next school year.

The next planning meeting for the “Grow Your Own” program will be April 13. Beam said all the school systems working with Glenville State University through the program will be in attendance. The Grow Your Own initiative will encourage high school students to enroll in the education program at Glenville and help them earn a teaching degree.

Beam also shared the results of the regional Social Studies Fair.

In updates:

• The board made the following changes to the re-entry plan – it is no longer required to have your temperature checked when entering a school facility and the school buses will be deep cleaned once a week instead of every day.

• Board member Sam Gibson asked if it is possible to start a class or program at Pocahontas County High School to help juniors better prepare for the SAT.

Beam said the high school is planning to offer an elective SAT class next year.

Gibson also recognized the Taylor family for purchasing and installing a new scoreboard on the Pocahontas County High School softball field. He thanked them for their generosity and encouraged others to attend a softball game to see the new board in action.

In miscellaneous management, the board approved the following:

• To amend page 6 – Budget-Funding Schedule – of Clinical Teacher of Record (CTR) Program Agreement, formerly known as Teacher-in-Resident (TIR) Agreement, with Fairmont State University and the Pocahontas County Board of Education.

• Pocahontas County School to use the restricted substitute waiver for additional substitute teacher for the 2022-2023 school year, as needed, pending state approval.

• Marlinton Middle School eighth grade class of 2020, approximately 35 students, parents and staff to travel by chartered bus May 27 to Kings Dominion Amusement Park for a day trip. The trip is funded by 2020 eighth grade class fundraising.

In personnel management, the board approved the following:

• Consent to change Karen R. Murphy from teacher of early education at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School to teacher of multi-subjects, fifth grade, at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School, effective for the 2022-2023 school year. Term of employment shall remain 200 days.

• Consent to change Shannon M. Alderman from teacher of multi-subjects, third grade, at Hillsboro Elementary School to teacher of multi-subjects, third through fifth grades, at Hillsboro Elementary School, effective for the 2022-2023 school year. Term of employment shall remain 200 days.

• Consent to change Virginia S. Calhoun from teacher of multi-subjects, fourth grade, at Hillsboro Elementary School, to teacher of multi-subjects at Hillsboro Elementary School, effective for the 2022-2023 school year. Term of employment shall remain 200 days.

• Consent to change Nicole A. Dilley from teacher of multi-subjects at Hillsboro Elementary School, fifth grade, to teacher of multi-subjects, third through fifth grades, at Hillsboro Elementary School, effective for the 2022-2023 school year. Term of employment shall remain 200 days.

• Resignation of Diane L. Arbogast as cafeteria manager at Hillsboro Elementary School, retroactive to March 11.

• Consent to change Christine J. Campbell from teacher of alternative education/teacher of English/language arts at Marlinton Middle School to teacher of English/language arts at Marlinton Middle School, effective for the 2022-2023 school year. Term of employment shall remain 200 days.

• Appointment of Sherry L. Radcliff as treasurer for Pocahontas County Schools, bonded requirement by the state of West Virginia, as per Code 18-9-6, effective for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

• Employment of Kristin A. Baer as substitute teacher for Pocahontas County Schools, at state basic pay, based on degree and experience, for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year, as needed.

• Employment of Shannon G. Arbogast as restricted substitute teacher 2A for Pocahontas County Schools, at state pay, based on degree and experience, for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year, as needed.

• Employment of Diane L. Arbogast as substitute aide and substitute secretary, for Pocahontas County Schools, at state basic pay, for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year, as needed.

• Employment of Randall W. Irvine as volunteer assistant baseball coach at Pocahontas County High School, effective for the 2021-2022 athletic season.

• Abolishment of position site coordinator of the “Community in Schools” Program at Marlinton Middle School, effective at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Employment, probationary contract, service, 2022-2023

• Kimberly A. Beverage, 200 days, itinerant special education aide/classroom aide/bus aide at Marlinton Elementary School.

• Katie L. Broce, 200 days, itinerant special education aide/classroom aide/bus aide at Pocahontas County High School.

• Dottie L. Chestnut, 200 days, itinerant special education aide/classroom aide/bus aide at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School.

• Loretta L. Irvine, 220 days, custodian III at Marlinton Middle School.

• Tomma J. Johnson, 200 days, itinerant special education aide/classroom aide/bus aide at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School.

• Joseph M. Judy, 200 days, school bus operator for Pocahontas County Schools.

• Cynthia J. Landis, 200 days, itinerant special education aide/classroom aide/bus aide at Marlinton Elementary School.

• Jessica M. Oxier, 200 days, itinerant licensed practical nurse/aide for Pocahontas County Schools.

• Joseph P. Rose, 220 days, custodian III at Pocahontas County High School.

• Michelle L. Ryder, 200 days, itinerant licensed practice nurse/aide for Pocahontas County Schools.

• Michael D. Sharp, 220 days, half-time custodian III at Hillsboro Elementary School and half-time custodian III/truck driver/groundsman at the Central Office.

Employment, continuing contract, service, 2022-2023

• Daniel J. Ahern, 200 days, school bus operator for Pocahontas County Schools.

• Amber R. Arbogast, 200 days, classroom aide/bus aide at Marlinton Elementary School.

• Holly L. Beverage, 261 days, custodian IV/sanitation plant operator at Pocahontas County High School.

• Cory L. Rexrode, 200 days, school bus operator for Pocahontas County Schools.

• Lisa G. Rich, 215 days, secretary II/accountant II at Marlinton Elementary School.

• Evan E. Rose, 200 days, school bus operator for Pocahontas County Schools.

• Silas L. Sattler, 200 days, school bus operator for Pocahontas County Schools.

Employment, probationary contract, professional, 2022-2023

• Shana M. Alderman, 220 days, principal at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School.

• Eleanor L. Bell, 200 days, teacher of science at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School.

• Dana A. Cutlip, 200 days, itinerant school social worker at Hillsboro Elementary School.

• Justin M. Dilley, 200 days, teacher of science at Pocahontas County High School.

• Andrew M. Friel, 240 days, teacher of agriculture education at Pocahontas County High School.

• Kristi A. Hamons, 210 days, technology systems specialist for Pocahontas County Schools.

• Tessa M. Himelrick, 200 days, itinerant teacher of special education (multi-categorical/autism) at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School.

• Darla J. Huddle, 200 days, teacher of preschool/preschool special needs at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School.

• Charlie M. Hughes, 200 days, teacher of mathematics at Marlinton Middle School.

• Michelle R. Murphy, 20 days, teacher of multi-subjects at Marlinton Elementary School.

• D. Jonathan Paul, 200 days, site coordinator of the “Community in Schools” program at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School.

• Cynthia L. Solak, 200 days, teacher of science/biology at Pocahontas County High School.

• Melissa S. Walker, 200 days, teacher of multi-subjects at Marlinton Elementary School.

• Lois A. Wilfong, 200 days, site coordinator of the “Community in Schools” program at Pocahontas County High School.

• Anita G. Workman, 200 days, teacher of social studies at Pocahontas County High School.

Employment, continuing contract, professional, 2022-2023

• James B. Chaney, 210 days, technology systems specialist for Pocahontas County Schools.

• Casondra J. Griffith, 200 days, teacher of mathematics at Pocahontas County High School.

• Kathy L. Mason, 200 days, teacher of option Pathway (GED) at Pocahontas County High School.

• Rachel E. McComb, 200 days, teacher of mathematics, sixth through eighth grade, at Marlinton Middle School.

• Aaron L. Pugh, 200 days, teacher of social studies/assistance career and technical education director at Pocahontas County High School.

The next board meeting will be Tuesday, April 12, at 6 p.m., at the board of education conference room.