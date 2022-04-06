Belva Y. Sturgill Cassell, 79, of Canterbury, Connecticut, peacefully passed away April 13, 2019.

Born June 8, 1939, in Cass, she was a daughter of the late Lester E. and Ruth Neighbors Sturgill.

She was the beloved wife of the late Lawson L. Cassell, whom she wed September 5, 1960.

After raising her children, Bev was employed at Electric Boat and later retired after years of service at the Foxwoods Casino. She loved singing Country music, spending time lounging by the pool and taking photos of those she loved. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend.

She is survived by her two sons, Rickie Cassell, and wife, Cindy, and James Cassell, and wife, Christina; seven grandchildren, Jamie Hammersley, Jessie Mercier, Krystle Aponte, T. J. Cassell, Cory Cassell, Jeremy Cassell and Sarah Messier; three great-grandchildren, Maysen Hammersley, Landon Mes-sier and Owen Cassell; two sisters and a brothers.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Wanda Graves and Julie Mercier; five sisters; and two brothers.

A memorial service was held Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home in Jewett City, Connecticut.

Burial was in Dean Cemetery in Canterbury, Connecticut.