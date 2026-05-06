Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

The Pocahontas County Board of Education celebrated the recently selected Teachers of the Year and Service Personnel of the Year for each school at its April 28 meeting.

Superintendent Dr. Leatha Williams recognized each and said they have enriched the lives of the students, as well as the communities the schools serve.

“These individuals not only performed their job exceptionally well, but they elevate the entire profession through leadership and service,” she said. “Tonight, we proudly honor educators and service personnel by celebrating excellence locally, publicly and meaningfully.”

Teachers of the Year are Amanda Buzzard, Hillsboro Elementary School; Samantha Feather, Marlinton Elementary School; Richard McLaughlin, Green Bank Elementary-Middle School; Charlie Hughes, Marlinton Middle School; and Laurel Dilley, Pocahontas County High School.

Feather was named Pocahontas County Teacher of the Year.

Service Personnel of the Year are Heather Simmons, HES; Ashli Diller, MES; Shannon Barkley-Bircher, GBEMS; Kim Jordan, MMS; and Arthur Sharp, PCHS.

Simmons was named Pocahontas County Service Personnel of the Year.

“All the individuals that we honor tonight reflect what makes Pocahontas County Schools an exceptional place to get an education,” Williams said. “Dedication to our students, pride in service and commitment to excellence reach far beyond their job descriptions.”

In updates:

• After the independent audit at Pocahontas County High School revealed several issues with the way the school’s money was being handled, Williams had independent audits done on the other four county schools.

Williams and director of finance Sarah Hamilton presented the findings from the four audits.

Williams and Hamilton went over the guidelines and policies for school financials and explained who is responsible for collecting and recording the funds that include fundraisers, ticket sales for sports and donations.

Overall, the schools had good audits, with Hillsboro Elementary School having no findings. The other three schools – Marlinton Elementary School, Green Bank Elementary-Middle School and Marlinton Middle School – all had minor issues which can be easily fixed.

An audit was also conducted on the Central Office and there were several findings, that again, were minor, but need corrected.

• Williams gave a statement regarding the last board meeting, in which a parent requested for his homeschool students to participate in the robotics team. The board approved for the students to participate, given the parents pay a fee of $750 per student to participate.

Williams explained that there is a policy in place the requires this action to be taken and said a waiver was not applied to this request because it would not be fair to the rest of the students in the county.

“Our policies are essential, especially in difficult and controversial times,” she said. “Those policies are not arbitrary. They exist to ensure consistency, transparency, fairness and to guarantee that all students are treated equally.

“While I understand not every decision will be supported by everyone, it is impossible to please all people at all times,” she continued. “What I ask for instead is grace and understanding, especially during our challenging moments.”

In miscellaneous management, the board approved:

• fundraisers and out of county, out of state and overnight field trips.

• use of the state auditor’s office for the fiscal year 2025-2026 financial audit.

• Brainspring proposal for instructional resources: phonemic awareness, phonics and decoding in grades K-5, at the cost of $1,525 per person.

In personnel management, the board approved:

• Appointment of Sarah Hamilton as treasurer/director of finance for Pocahontas County Schools, bonded as required by the State of West Virginia, as per code 18-9-6, effective for the 2026-2027 school year.

• Employment – Probationary Contract – Professional 2026-2027

– Fred H. Barlow, 200 days, security officer for Pocahontas County Schools.

– Sarah Brown, 200 days, teacher at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School.

– Abbey Cox, 200 days, teacher of special education at Marlinton Middle School.

– Emmalea Dean, 200 days, teacher of multi-subjects at Marlinton Middle School.

– Casondra Griffith, 200 days, teacher of fifth grade at Marlinton Elementary School.

– Chloe Hardesty, 200 days, teacher of second grade at Hillsboro Elementary School.

– Alexandyr Hummel, 220 days, teacher of music/director of band at Pocahontas County High School.

– Jillian Lacasse, 200 days, Communities in Schools at Marlinton Elementary School.

– Karen Lockhart, 200 days, teacher of preschool at Hillsboro Elementary School.

– Brianna Morgan, 200 days, teacher of science at Pocahontas County High School.

– Dana Musial, 200 days, teacher of band at Marlinton Elementary School and Marlinton Middle School.

– Brittany Place, 200 days, teacher of third grade at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School.

– Alison Safrit, 200 days, teacher of art at Pocahontas County High School.

– Kimberly Taliaferro, 200 days, teacher of English/language arts at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School.

– Tresten Taylor, 200 days, teacher of special education at Pocahontas County High School.

– Owen Vogalsong, 200 days, teacher of PE/health at Pocahontas County High School.

– Duane Williams, 200 days, teacher of fifth grade at Marlinton Elementary School.

• Employment – Continuing Contract – Professional 2026-2027

– William Brown, 200 days, teacher of driver’s education at Pocahontas County High School.

– Jonathan Taylor, 200 days, teacher of carpentry at Pocahontas County High School.

• Employment of the following as substitute teachers for Pocahontas County Schools, at state basic professional salary, based on degree and experience for the 2026-2027 school year as needed: Shannon G. Arbogast, Brittany L. Behrens, P. Erwin Berry IV, Kay E. Blackshire, Dawn G. Brewsters, Breanna D. Sharp Butcher, Blair E. Campbell, Staci Jo Keffer Dunn, Earl D. Friel, Maria L. Hall, Gregory W. Hamons, David T. Holcomb, Deborah A. Irvine, Kathy M. Irvine, Susan K. Streisel Jenkins, Allen R. Johnson, Cheryl R. Jonese, Bridget Koerber, Kellene Kulas, Katherine A. LaFleur, Emily K. Mc-Laughlin, Peter A. Monico, Gregory D. Morgan, Karen R. Murphy, Paul D. Murphy, Diana L. Nelson, Peggy M. Owens, Jonathan B. Perkins, Patricia L. Plaugher, Ronald A. Plaugher, Sherry L. Radcliff, Susan L. Ray, Teresa E. Rhea, Jeanette L. Rittenhouse, Lucy M. Rittenhouse, Shannon L. Rittenhouse, William N. Shafer, Dorthie I. Shamblin, Drema L. Sharp, Emily K. Sharp, Robert A. Sheets, Shelby L. Snead, Jessica N. Taylor, Tracey L. Valach, Karen A. Vandevender, Alesia M. Wayne, Michelle D. Wilfong and Christina O. Young. Emergency-use only: Shannon Barkley-Bircher.

• Employment of the following as substitute professionals for Pocahontas County Schools, at state basic professional salary, based on degree and experience for the 2026-2027? school year, as needed: Ruth Bland – administrator, speech/language pathologist and technology integration specialist; and Ron Hall – administrator.

• Employment of Myra Morrison as substitute teacher for Pocahontas County Schools, at state basic professional salary, for the 2025-2026 school year, as needed.

• Resignation of Lisa Dennison as substitute teacher, effective April 18.

• Employment – Probationary Contract – Service 2026-2027

– Olivia Barkley, 200 days, ECCAT/special education classroom/bus aide at Marlinton Elementary School.

– Lisa Bennett, 200 days, special education classroom/bus aide at Pocahontas County High School.

– Dawn Brewster, 200 days, ECCAT/special education classroom/bus aide at Marlinton Elementary School.

– Andrew Conover, 200 days, custodian III at Pocahontas County High School.

– Carrie Curry, 200 days, special education classroom/bus aide at Hillsboro Elementary School.

– Ashlie Diller, 200 days, special education classroom/bus aide at Marlinton Elementary School.

– Jacob Dunbrack, 200 days, school bus operator for Pocahontas County Schools.

– Amy Hefner, 200 days, cook IV at Hillsboro Elementary School.

– Teresa Kloeker, 200 days, special education classroom/bus aide at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School.

– Makayla Malcom, 215 days, secretary II/accountant II at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School.

– Tracey Mamak, 261 days, custodian IV at Marlinton Elementary School.

– Coty Rexrode, 200 days, school bus operator for Pocahontas County Schools.

– Noah Pugh, 200 days, school bus operator for Pocahontas County Schools.

– Jamie Robertson, 261 days, custodian IV at Marlinton Middle School.

– Paulena Schoolcraft, 200 days, ECCAT special education classroom/bus aide at Hillsboro Elementary School.

– Terri Sharp, 220 days, custodian III at Pocahontas County High School.

– Cassondra Smith, 261 days, accounts payable at central office.

– Jill Stanek, 200 days, special education classroom/bus aide at Pocahontas County High School.

– Makayla Vandevender, 200 days, ECCAT special education classroom/bus aide at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School.

• Employment – Continuing Contract – Service 2026-2027

– Diane Arbogast, 215 days, secretary II/accountant II at Marlinton Elementary School.

– Stephanie Ames, 200 days, cook IV cafeteria manager at Marlinton Elementary School.

– Mason Owens, 261 days, school bus mechanic at the bus garage.

– Daryl Shinaberry, 200 days, school bus operator for Pocahontas County Schools.

– Tiffany Wayne, 200 days, special education classroom/bus aide at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School.

• Employment of the following at substitute aides for Pocahontas County Schools, at state basic service personnel salary, for the 2026-2027 school year, as needed, in order of seniority: Billie S. Haymond, Priscilla L. Shoemaker, Natasha E. Trainer, Hannah I. Jordan, Teresa E. Rhea, Michelle D. Wilfong, Kimberly S. Murphy, Rebecca L. Petete, Teresa W. Barb, Rene D. Hill, Sherry L. Radcliff, Amber L. Sharp and Jeanette L. Rittenhouse.

• Employment of the following as substitute cooks for Pocahontas County Schools, at state basic service personnel salary, for the 2026-2027 school year, as needed, in order of seniority: Sandra A. McCarty, Holly L. Taylor, Billie S. Haymond, Mike K. Scandalis, Andrea J. Sharp, Sherry L. Radcliff and Loretta A. Rexrode.

• Employment of the following as substitute custodians for Pocahontas County Schools, at state basic service personnel salary, for the 2026-2027 school year, as needed, in order of seniority: Timothy H. Wade, Mike K. Scandalis, Pamela J. Bennett, Sherry L. Radcliff, Jason P. Place, Victoria L. Lawson and William N. Shafer. Emergency use only: Sherry L. Howe and Heathers Simmons.

• Employment of the following as substitute school bus operators for Pocahontas County Schools, at state basic service personnel salary, for the 2026-2027 school year, as needed, in order of seniority: Donald E. McNeel, Kenneth “Buster” Varner, Michael C. Murphy, Jimmie A. Ryder, Jr., Scott L. Kelley and Noah M. Barkley. Emergency use only: Jamie C. Walker, Justin A. Taylor and James B. Chaney.

• Employment of the following as substitute secretaries/accountants for Pocahontas County Schools, at state basic service personnel salary, for the 2026-2027 school year, as needed, in order of seniority: Staci Jo Keffer, Susan L. Ray, Teresa E. Rhea, Billie S. Haymond, Deborah L. Miller, Harriet J. Faulknier, Barbara K. Anderson, Kimberly S. Murphy, Sherry L. Radcliff, Brenda K. Murphy and Amber L. Sharp.

• Employment of the following as substitute maintenance for Pocahontas County Schools, at state basic service personnel salary, for the 2026-2027 school year, as needed, in order of seniority: Timothy H. Wade, Shawn K. Ervine and Gregory L. Irvine.

• Employment of Jamie Walker, emergency use only, as substitute mechanic for Pocahontas County Schools, at state basic service personnel salary, for the 2026-2027 school year, as needed.

• Employment of the following coaches for Pocahontas County Schools, effective for the 2026-2027 season, at the supplement indicated. All positions are contingent upon proper certification and/or licensure and sufficient number of players to make a team:

– Doug Burns, head football coach, $4,000.

– Matt Buzzard, assistant football coach, $1,100.

– Seth Doss, assistant football coach, $1,100.

– Nevin Lucabaugh, $1 coach football, $1.

– Aaron Pugh, $1 coach football, $1.

– Doug Lantz, limited athletic trainer, $4,200.

– Kyle Graae, seventh and eighth grade football, $1,700.

– Logan Wimer, assistant seventh and eighth grade football, $1,100.

– Shannon Arbogast, head girls soccer coach, $3,200.

– Owen Vogalsong, $1 assistant soccer coach, $1.

– Tim McClung, head girls basketball coach, $4,000.

– John Snyder, assistant girls basketball coach, $1,100.

– James Sharp, assistant boys basketball coach, $1,100.

– Natasha Trainer, head softball coach, $1,000.

– Crystal Keatley, $1 assistant softball coach, $1.

– Paul Hill, head baseball coach, $4,000.

– Peter Monico, $1 assistant baseball coach, $1.

– Karen O’Neil, head boys and girls track coach, $2,000.

– Aaron Pugh, assistant boys and girls track coach, $1,000.

– Paul Marganian, $1 coach boys and girls track, $2.

– Logan Wimer, $1 coach boys and girls track, $2.

– Peter Monico, head golf coach, $500.

– Doug Friel, assistant golf coach, $300.

– Crystal Keatley, head volleyball coach, $1.

– Heather Kerr, assistant volleyball coach, $1.

– Corey McNabb, head girls basketball coach, Marlinton Middle School, $1,700.

– Gregory Hamons, assistant girls basketball coach, Marlinton Middle School, $1.

– Brian Tankersley, head boys basketball coach, Marlinton Middle School, $1,700.

– Herbie Barlow, assistant boys basketball coach, Marlinton Middle School, $1.

– Chris Sutton, head boys basketball coach, Green Bank Elementary-Middle School, $1,700.

– Phillip Propst, assistant boys basketball coach, Green Bank Elementary-Middle School, $1.

– Becky Peteete, assistant girls basketball coach, Green Bank Elementary-Middle School, $1.

– Alex Hummel, band director, Pocahontas County High School, $1,800.

– Dana Musial, band director, Marlinton Middle School, $750.

– Rick McLaughlin, band director, Green Bank Elementary-Middle School, $750.

The next board meeting will be Monday, May 11, at 6 p.m., at the board of education conference room in Buckeye.