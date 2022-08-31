Berta Lee Lovelace, 79, of Bluefield, formerly of Marlinton, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Lewis Gale Montgomery in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Born October 7, 1942, in Marlinton, she was a daughter of the late Leonard and Goldie Galford Kellison.

Berta graduated from Marlinton High School in 1960 and worked in the Billing Department at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Scott Love-lace; and daughter, Angela Dawn Hughes.

She is survived by her sister, Brenda Poage, of Salem, Ohio.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Kee Cemetery in Buckeye.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com