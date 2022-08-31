Thursday, August 29, 1912

Andy Taylor, while prowling around in the woods near Deer Creek last week, saw an immense rattlesnake crawl under a large flat rock. The stone was moved by means of a hand spike and the snake was killed. Under the rock were eleven little rattlers, and these were killed. The big one had thirteen rattles and was over four feet long.

– – –

The post office department has announced the establishment of a post office at Deer Creek, Pocahontas county, one mile from Cass, with Eleanor E. Stitzinger as postmaster.

– – –

As illustrating the value of filial fidelity, and of loss by its neglect, a story is being recalled of Dr. Norman McLeod, the noted Presbyterian divine, on this centenary of his birth.

When many years ago, Dr. McLeod was about to start on a visit to India an old lady of his congregation said to him: “When you go to India, you’ll see my Donal’ that went away to sail to India ten years ago and never wrote a scrap of his pen to his mother since.”

“But Katie, India is a big place, and how can I expect to find Donald?”

“O, but you’ll shust be asking for Donal’, what for no?”

So the Doctor promised.

At various ports en route he made inquiries among British ships without result. As his steamer went up the Hooghly, an outward bound ship passed close by, and Dr. McLeod, who was standing on the bow, seeing a sailor leaning over the bulwarks of the other vessel, shouted out, “Are you Donald Mactavish?”

To his surprise the man replied that he was, and the Doctor only had time to shout, “You’re to write to your mother,” when the vessels drew apart.

The old woman in due time was rewarded by receiving a penitent letter from her neglectful son.

SCHOOL OPENS

The Marlinton school opens on September 9, 1912. Get your books and be ready for the first day.

The high school will have an additional teacher, which will afford an opportunity to give the high school pupils the very best attention.

The high school now has a four year recognized course. The completion of this course will prepare you for college.

A laboratory and high school library have been added, giving the pupils all the advantages that can be had in the best schools.

Let every boy and girl in Edray District who has completed the grade work, enroll in the high school on the first day.

BROWNS CREEK

The weather continues hot and dry.

Haymaking is about over. A large crop was put up in fine shape.

Ed Sampson has moved with his family to the house lately occupied by W. A. G. Sharp. He will work on the sawmill for Fenton & Pyle.

Mrs. C. A. McLaughlin and little son, Frank, left last Saturday to visit friends in Bath county.

H. P. McLaughlin came home Sunday from Hevener Dilley’s. He has been making hay since the 17th day of July, and has helped to put up more than one hundred acres in Greenbrier and Pocahontas. He made a good hand and does not feel any the worse, although he is going on seventy years old.

ACADEMY

George Jordan is visiting his old home here. He has been away thirty-eight years.

Denmar and Academy played ball here Saturday. The score was in favor of Denmar.

Boyd Moore fell off of a wagon and broke his leg, but at this writing is improving slowly.

Miss Minnie Lively, milliner for E. H. Beard, is in Baltimore buying goods for her department.

Lockhart Arbuckle and Miss Emily Arbuckle, of Maxwelton, are visiting their sister, Mrs. L. P. McLaughlin.

Mr. and Mrs. J. S. McNeel are sight-seeing in Washington, D. C. this week.

Miss Mamie Sydenstricker is home from Baltimore where she has been a student at the Peabody Institute.

DUNMORE

The show last week was a success; the band realized about $50. Miss Helen Moore won the prize for good looks and popularity. Auctioneer Swecker got the cake, but had to pay for it. It was made by Mrs. Theodore Luzier, and was a dandy.

The meeting at Wesley Chapel still continues. There have been more than forty conversions.

Jim Gum is threshing every body he can.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Sandy Auldridge, of Millpoint, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. A. Shulman, of Marlinton, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Massie Wooddell, of Onoto, a daughter.

DIED

E. J. Fuhrman, aged about 50 years, fell dead while at his work on the lumber dock at the Cass mill last week. He was a native of Pennsylvania, and is survived by a wife and family.

–

Annie Owens, a very respectable colored woman, died at McKendree Hospital Sunday evening, aged 52 years. Some weeks ago, she underwent an operation for a tumor. She was a daughter of the late Benjamine and Charlotte Wilson, and is survived by her husband, a daughter, her sister, Mary Graves, and two brothers, Billy and Joe Wilson.

AT EDRAY

Those pleasant hills, that once I trod,

When Edray was my aim;

The old familiar woodland path,

And is it still the same?

Or has the business of the world

Marred all the pleasant scene,

Dollars and cents, the hard stiff broom

That sweeps off nature’s green?

The giant trees stretched out their arms,

To shield one’s footsteps there

From overheat of summer sun,

And fragrant was the air.

I mind me of the dark ravine,

Where fern palmettoes grew:

And shrubbery that loves the shade

With water trickling through.

Those quiet homes among the hills,

So restful to the heart;

Bustle and care seem strangers there,

And for a while depart.

Earth still retains some garden spots

To draw the pilgrim’s feet;

Where breezes thro’ the treetops play

And old-time songs repeat.

~ A. L. P.