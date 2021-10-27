<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/10\/Obit.-Bernard-Carpenter-Pic-1.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="234" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-83789" \/>\r\n\r\nBernard Kyle Carpenter, 66, of Marlinton, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at his home. \r\n\r\nBorn April 12, 1955, in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, he was a son of the late Kyle Francis and Margaret Louise Sharp Carpenter. \r\n\r\nBernie was a coal miner and an avid hunter, who loved his trips to Colorado most of all.\r\n\r\nIn addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lisa Johnson. \r\n\r\nHe is survived by his wife of 45 years, Norma Jean \u201cJeanie\u201d Irvine Carpenter; daughter, Joy Dawn Carpenter, of Lexington, Virginia; brother, Aaron Carpenter, of Marlinton; two nieces and two nephews.\r\n\r\nIn keeping with his wishes the body will be cremated and no service will be held.\r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com\r\n
