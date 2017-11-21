Barry Wayne LaRue, age 67, of Hillsboro, passed away Sunday, November 19, 2017, at his home.

Born June 14, 1950, in Fairmont, he was a son of the late John Roberts and Colleen Clowser LaRue.

Barry was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. He was a teacher for the Nashville Auto Diesel School and a heavy equipment master mechanic.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Neil Latham.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Carmen Ann McAdams LaRue; a daughter, Sherri Ann LaRue-Latham, of Nashville, Ten- nessee; a son, John Edward LaRue, and wife, Rebecca, of Carthage, Tennessee; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

In keeping with Barry’s wishes, the body will be cremated and no service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Hillsboro, WV 24946

