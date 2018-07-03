Barry Bronson, age 67, of Marlinton, died peacefully Friday, June 29, 2018, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, with his daughter and her companion by his side.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, July 5, 3 p.m. at VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton with Pastor Richard Boyer officiating. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Barry’s name may by made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.