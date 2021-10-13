Anna Lee \u201cAnn\u201d Sharp Hannah, age 94, of Marlinton, died Friday, October 8, 2021, at Peyton Hospice House in Fairlea.\r\n\r\nBorn June 7, 1927, on Jerico Road, she was the fourth child of Milburn Sharp and Pearl Beverage Sharp Burks.\r\n\r\nAnn was a faithful member of Edray United Metho-dist Church and a 52-year member of Marlinton Chapter #97 Order of Eastern Star and a past Worthy Matron.\r\n\r\nShe worked as a babysitter, store clerk, and nurse\u2019s aide at Denmar State Hospital. She loved to sew, quilt, crochet, do yard work and gardening. She also loved the outdoors and would often sit on her porch in the evening and watch the birds and listen to them sing.\r\n\r\nShe enjoyed traveling very much and had traveled to 48 of the 50 states and much of Canada. She always said \u201cGod created a beautiful world for all of mankind to enjoy.\u201d\r\n\r\nIn addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 79 years, Leon Hannah; sisters, Eula Moore, Jennie Cutlip, Dot McComb, and Margaret Channell; brothers, Carl and Johnny; step-father, Mose Burks; step-brothers, Mose Burks, Jr. and Earl Burks.\r\n\r\nShe is survived by her son, Freddie Hannah (Joyce), of Marlinton; granddaughter, Shelia Moynihan (Patrick), of Bel Air, Maryland; great-granddaughters, Megan Moynihan (John), of Dundalk, Maryland, and Kaitlan Moynihan (Gabe), of Chesapeake, Virginia; and great-great-grandson, Owen Moynihan; sisters, Edna Webb, of Marlinton, Jane Madron, of Dunmore, and Nancy Hager, of Woodrow; brothers, Claude Sharp and Ray Sharp, of Marlinton, and Ralph Sharp, of Dunmore; step-sisters, Evalene Triplett, of Mill Point, and Evalee Mullens, of Welch; step-brother, Jack Burks, of Buckeye; and many nieces and nephews.\r\n\r\nShe was a friend to many and will be missed by all who knew her.\r\n\r\nFuneral service was held Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at VanReenen Funeral Home with Rev. Ralph Hubbard and Rev. Jeannie Nelson officiating. \r\n\r\nInterment was in Mountain View Cemetery. \r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice or Pocahontas Memorial Hospital.
