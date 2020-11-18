Angela Loftis

Angela Hefner Loftis was born November 9, 1963, a daughter of Patricia Kerns and Richard Hefner and Maddy.

Angie was a member of the Pocahontas County High School Class of 1982 and graduated from Fairmont State College with a degree in Applied Science. She was an extremely talented artist and a free spirit. She loved living life and spending time with her friends.

Angie grew up in Hillsboro. After college, she moved to Bryson City, North Carolina, where she had two children. She lived in Tampa, Florida, for 22 years, and it was her final place of residence.

On October 8, 2020, Angie rejoined Joshua Gibby, Elsie Long, Ota Hefner, Winters Hefner, Elsie Long, Dwain, Georgene and Osbourne Alderman and Marcelle Ryder (Bill) in heaven.

She is survived by her parents; two daughters, Jessica Camacho (Alex), and Stevie Loftis; sister, Andrea Larason (Doug); brother, Richard Lee Hefner (Tiffany); two aunts, Susan Kershner (Wayne), and Nancy Gibby (Russell); uncles, James Hefner (Carol-Deceased), Billy Hefner (Elma); three grandchildren, Cole Wikle, Kaden Wikle and AnnaMarie Camacho.

Angie leaves behind her best friend, Phillip Worthington, and countless family members and friends.

In celebration of Angie’s free spirit, the family will spread her ashes among the three places she called home.

A celebration of life will be planned for a later date when travel and gathering together is safe.