100 Years Ago

Thursday, November 18, 1920

The world today is gradually awakening from the dream of peace on earth, good will to men.

We are getting back to the solid ground of the logic of George Washington. To be prepared for war is one of the most effectual means of preserving peace.

Without exception, the leaders in all the governments as of the date of the armistice are discredited in their own countries. Even Lloyd George in England has come to be about the most cordially hated statesman of today. Clemenceau in France is about as popular as the small pox.

The philosopher says that all men naturally hate one another. The solution of the whole problem is to recognize the truth, and admit that the world is not ready for universal peace. That men are not capable of conducting governments on a celestial plan. It is a sin-infested world.

The one charge that has appealed to the people of every country with irresistible force since the peace conference is that their leaders were willing to give up to other countries more than they took for their own, and when the politicians have gone to the people on this plea against their rulers, without exception, the people have turned against the administration.

In America, they call it Idealism. That is just an idea, and not real. In France, they have the same hatred, and they call it Mosulism.

There are signs that the country is awakening from a dream, and the people will soon see that they expected too much when they looked for relief from the government such as they can only expect from religion. The devil is not dead…

– – –

Burglars entered the store of A. C. Stillwell at Hillsboro Friday night and blew open the safe. They appropriated about $125 in currency, and took some War Saving Stamps and some jewelry and a flashlight. Also a check drawn by M. L. Beard for a small amount. The post office, a large fourth class office, is kept in that store, but the valuables of the post office were not disturbed further than the stealing of some old pennies. It is supposed that it is the work of some persons traveling in an automobile though they cannot be certain about this.

– – –

Fred Galford killed himself another bear last week. He had been setting his trap on the Gauley side, and one day last week, he had an engagement with Robert Gibson to meet at Fred’s camp on the head of Gauley. On his way, Mr. Galford went to look at his trap and found out that a bear had been in it, but no bear or trap was in sight. The sign showed the bear had gathered up trap, chain, big drag and all in his arms and walked away like a man. For three miles or more, Mr. Galford followed the trail and finally his dogs bayed in a blown down, where it was shot. It was a lusty bear of three hundred pounds or more, powerful strong and fat. This makes the fifth bear killed by the Williams River people this season.

– – –

Fred Gwin displayed a rutabaga weighing eighteen pounds, which he raised on his farm on the Drinnin Ridge. It was of a size to about fill a half bushel basket.

VITAL STATISTICS

No good business man or industrial company would think of operating a business of any kind without an ample set of books and a competent bookkeeper. A monthly, quarterly and a yearly balance sheet is the only reliable source of information as to profit and loss, upon which depends the life and success of the undertaking.

Vital Statistics are nothing more nor less than the bookkeeping of human life; the record of births and deaths, the source from which the balance sheet is made, and shows exactly our profit and loss in the great business of the conservation of human life and the preservation of good health.

Vital statistics are to the health officer what the chart and compass are to the sailor. The location of disease, the cause of deaths, and the reporting of births form the basis of all successful warfare against disease. Such information enables health authorities to inaugurate campaigns in combating disease and prolonging human life. Insurance companies are governed by statistical information, and as a matter of self-protection, often place their rates higher than conditions justify were there any reliable information available.

West Virginia has no vital statistics law worth the name and our methods are not recognized by the Federal Government as being reliable. Nobody knows how many people die in this state nor what disease killed them. Our next Legislature will be asked to enact a model vital statistics law similar to that of other states. It is not likely there will be any opposition to it. – U. S. Public Health Service.

ONOTO

Winter is here, snow and sleet galore. We have no reason to complain as we have had the finest fall and winter weather up to this time that we ever have had.

Mr. and Mrs. P. L. Carter and Mr. and Mrs. Geo. VanReenan were the guests of Mr. and Mrs. E. B. VanReenan of Campbelltown Sunday afternoon.

Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Sharp of Beaver Creek are visiting friends and relatives in this community for a few days.

Marion White and family are going to move in the Taylor Moore house for the winter. We are glad to have them for neighbors.

Mrs. Bernard VanReenan just returned from a visit to her home at Hosterman. Her brother is here to attend school at Edray.

DIED

Rev. John W. McNeil died at his home near Staunton Tuesday, November 16, 1920, having suffered a stroke of paralysis a few days before. His age was about 58 years. He was a minister of the M. E. Church South. He was born and raised in this community, being a son of Mrs. Eveline Johnson. His father, Washington McNeil, died during the Civil War. A brother, Joseph B. McNeil, and three sisters, Mrs. Clarissa Duncan, Mrs. Mary Houchin and Mrs. Salie Oden, survive him. His daughter, Mrs. Lincoln Cochran, lives at Dunmore. Other children are Mrs. J. H. Hevener, of Augusta; Mrs. Ella Campbell, of Union; Emerson and Emmett McNeil.