Alston Wayne Clark, 72, of Red Lion, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home.

Born September 21, 1950, in Greenbrier County, he was a son of the late Warner Sheldon Clark and Bonnie Louise (Clutter) Clark Mullins

He was the husband of Carolyn Denise (Anderson) Clark to whom he was married for 18 years, but they had spent the past 30 years as a couple.

He was a 1967 graduate of Renick High School. Alston worked out of the Labors Local #1167 for more than 41 years. He was a man who never met a stranger and loved to talk to everyone he met. Mr. Clark made many friends by attending local football games and he loved sports in general.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Linda Clark (infant) and Connie Charlene Simmons.

In addition to his loving and devoted wife, Mr. Clark is survived by a son, Michael W. Clark, of Red Lion, Pennsylvania; grandson, Connor N. Smith, and granddaughter, Kylee S. Clark, both of York, Pennsylvania; uncle, Kenneth Clutter, and wife Ruth, of Windsor, Pennsylvania; brother-in-law, John T. Simmons, of Renick; and nephew, Sheldon M. Simmons, and wife Kalyssa, of Renick.

A Celebration of Life Tribute Service was held Monday, October 24, 2022, at Olewiler and Heffner Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. in Red Lion, Pennsylvania, with his pastor, The Rev. Bill Jones officiating.

Burial was in Bethlehem Stonepile UM Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Stonepile U.M. Church, 250 Bethlehem Church Rd., Red Lion, PA 17356.

