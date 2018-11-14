The West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association (WVHSSCA) recently announced the 2018 All-State and All-Region Men’s and Women’s soccer teams.

Pocahontas County High School Soccer Coach Shannon Arbogast proudly recognizes the following players named to these teams:

All-State AA/A Men’s Honorable Mention: Hunter Shafer, Midfielder.

All-State AA/A Women’s Honorable Mention: Kira Bircher, Forward; and Brianna Hefner, Defender.

All-Region 3 AA/A Men’s First Team: Hunter Shafer, Midfielder.

All-Region 3 AA/A Women’s First Team: Kira Bircher, Forward; and Brianna Hefner, Defender.

All-Region 3 AA/A Men’s Second Team: Kolton Alderman, Forward; and Elijah Robertson, Defender.

All-Region 3 AA/A Women’s Second Team: Laila Calhoun, Forward; and Sienna Bircher, Goal Keeper.

All-Conference players will be announced soon.

Congratulations to these athletes and to the entire Warriors and Lady Warriors soccer teams for a successful 2018 season.