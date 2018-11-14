Thursday, November 14, 1918

WAR OVER

The Great War ended on Monday at eleven o’clock when Germany agreed to all the terms laid down by the Allied Commander, General Foch.

The Local Board has been notified not to send any more men to camp, but to continue to classiy and examine men in the 19 to 37 class.

At Marlinton, the end of the war was celebrated by the blowing of whistles and a general big noise and, at night, a community bonfire on the high school ground. Short speeches were made by Judge Sharp, Rev. Walker and others.

– – –

As a boy, we used to be entertained by stories of one Confederate soldier, an uncle, who was a prisoner in a fort on the Great Lakes. He was released and had no money; he was weak from a long sick spell. He came on foot all the way home, several hundred miles. He walked through the state of Ohio and across the entire breadth of West Virginia, and when he got home, he stayed at home. We do not recall any time that he ever wandered again very far from his own fireside. The grub that he got was very uncertain, and he slept out in the night time. But he won through at last.

All over Austria now, these war worn, foot sore, hungry, distressed soldiers are making their painful way towards home, and you can bet your bottom dollar, when they get home, that they will appreciate sitting by the fire for a while, glad that it is no worse.

AN APPRECIATION

As chairman for Pocahontas County Committee for the fund for the relief of Jewish war sufferers in Europe, I wish to thank the ladies and gentlemen who offered their service in the drive, and for the enthusiasm in making it successful. I wish to thank the citizens of Pocahontas for their generous support and contributions, amounting to more than a thousand dollars.

“They heard the cry of the gaunt and famished; the lean and weary, the sick and wounded, and they answered the call.”

May God bless you all ~ Simon Schuchat

KILLED IN ACTION

The War Department notified Elmer McLaughlin that his brother, Private Joe E. McLaughlin, was killed in action October 10. He enlisted in military service April 27th at Akron, Ohio, where he had registered. He was 26 years old, a son of the late Robert McLaughlin, of Dunmore. He is survived by his mother, four brothers, four half-sisters, four half brothers. Two of his brothers are now in the service, Arnold at Camp Sevier, S. C. and Guy, with the marines in Cuba.

FLAG

Theodore and Ed Moore put the flag on the big white pine overlooking the bridge on Jericho Hill.

ELECTION

The recent election put the country all sixes and sevens, higgledy-piggledy, indefinite and confused. Now since old Odcombe oddness has ceased to trouble, the doctor of politics can size up the damage to the body politic by reason of the fray.

To the best of our score card, the Democrats got the six and the Republicans got the seven.

The Democrats are glad that they got as much as six and the Republicans are still more glad they got seven. Being that close, it did not settle the election of a president two years from now by any means. That is still an open event and no man can take the figures of the recent election and read any certainty in them as to the outcome two years from now…

DIED

Mrs. Ivy May Cochran, of Buckeye, died November 5, 1918, of pneumonia following influenza, aged 19 years and 15 days. She is survived by her husband and their little baby, her father and mother, Mr. and Mrs. George Rogers; three sisters, Misses Grace and Mintie Rogers, of Ohio, and Mrs. Jackson, of Buckeye. She was converted about three years ago and has lived a christian life. The funeral was held in the home of her parents on Thursday, the 7th. Interment in the Cloonan graveyard.

Nellie Elizabeth Johnson, little daughter of Bertie Lee and Escoe Johnson, died at her home November 9, 1918, of influenza, aged one year, seven months and four days. She was called early in life, but God knows best. When God takes children to heaven they lose nothing of their value. They are still ours and hereafter heaven holds a treasure for us which we will find by and by. Funeral service on Sunday by Rev. G. P. Moore and Rev. M. H. Ramsey. The little body was laid beside its father in the Sharp graveyard. Her father preceded her in death two days before.

Garnett Gwinn, aged seven years, little daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Gwinn, died at her home on Drinnin Ridge, November 12, 1918. of pneumonia following influenza. Burial at the Edray cemetery on Wednesday.

A man by the name of Rigsby died at his home at Buckeye on November 10, 1918, of influenza. He was about 35 years old and leaves a large family, all of whom are sick.

George Summers Kenney, little son of Mr. and Mrs. J. L. Kenney, died November 10, 1918, of pneumonia following influenza, aged 10 months.