<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/10\/Obit.-Wanless-Adrian.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="191" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-83488" \/>\r\n\r\nAdrienne Danielle Wanless, age 61, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at her little farm.\r\n\r\nAdrian was born in Baltimore, Maryland, and was a daughter of Noel Brown Wanless and the late Gary Wanless. She had a storied career but the titles she most valued were Mom\/Granola\/Grandma\/Noni. \r\n\r\nIn addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Jeremy; and a nephew, Brendon.\u00a0\r\n\r\nAdrienne is survived by her sister, Janeen; her children, Tasha, Arielle, Daniel, Rachel and Justin; 13 grandchildren, Jairyd, Elijah, Nic, Gabe, Ronan, Brendon, Michael, Isis, Abby, Espyn, Lenox, Kayla and Zach; one great-granddaughter; her fianc\u00e9 Wayne Fisher, and many nieces and nephews. \r\n\r\nShe is also survived by many adopted family and dear friends.\r\n\r\nIt wouldn\u2019t be possible to list everyone whom she held so dear to her heart. Those who knew her also know you\u2019ll never have a doubt in your heart as to what you meant to her.\u00a0\r\n\r\nA celebration of life for Adrienne is planned for a later date.\r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers, please kindly donate to the Crooked Gate Farm, LLC, 1517 Mallard Place, Front Royal, VA 22630 which is her dream in the making.\u00a0\r\n\r\nYou may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at\u00a0www.stoverfuneralhome.com\r\n\r\nStover Funeral Home and Crematory in Strasburg, Virginia, is serving the family.\r\n
Leave a Reply